ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Gov. DeWine set to give State of the State address Tuesday

By Morgan Trau
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wtWF_0kX7xk1p00

Gov. Mike DeWine will give his State of the State address, in which he will discuss how he plans on using Ohioans' tax dollars, at noon on Tuesday.

Watch the address live below at 12 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

After a divisive month at the Statehouse, the governor is tasked with unifying Ohio. House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) is feeling optimistic, at least for hearing DeWine's priorities.

"You have to be willing to work across the aisle, and I think that that's important," Russo told News 5. "I think based on what the governor's comments have been leading up to this, we are going to find lots of areas of alignment."

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the administration is focusing on bipartisan goals.

"Our focus in this upcoming budget is going to be on people — eliminating the barriers that are in people's lives," he said.

Those barriers include a lack of access to affordable housing, mental health support, addiction resources, childcare services and education opportunities. The budget the DeWine/Husted team is proposing this year should combat these inequities, he added.

"All of those things are barriers that we want to knock down and get people off the bench and into the game, leading a productive, hopeful life here in Ohio," Husted said. "Look, our aspiration is to make Ohio the go-to state in the Midwest."

RELATED: Gov. DeWine addresses redistricting drama, shares priorities for next term in one-on-one interview

With major economic projects starting in the state, a larger workforce and budget for workers is mandatory, Husted said.

"We need to make sure that we're balancing that with the freedom and opportunity that people want in their lives and allow them to live just their version of the American dream right here in Ohio, whatever that is, whether that's an urban Ohio or rural Ohio," he added. "We're a state that has it all and we want to keep it that way."

But Russo said Ohio needs to do more than just throw money at this problem.

"We also know that for businesses to want to come here, for people to want to stay here or move here, we have to ensure that Ohio is a place that is welcoming for all," she said.

She wants to avoid controversial bills — like policies surrounding abortion or the LGBTQ+ community. This could be accomplished by Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).

The Republican, with help from Russo and her Democrats, won the leadership position over state Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Twp.), a more far-right conservative.

Since then, Merrin’s followers have revolted and formed a "new caucus," dividing the Republican party. This faction has shown they will be fighting against Stephens at every opportunity.

RELATED: Ohio House GOP still squabbling after 'chaos' erupts on chamber floor

"I hope everybody, Republicans and Democrats, will be focused on constructive conversations as we put some of the rifts of the election behind us and we get focused on the priorities of the state," Husted said about the bickering. "There are a lot of things in the budget the governor's going to be introducing that can get people of all political stripes to rally around."

"People send us here not to have inter-party squabbles or to vote strictly along partisan lines — they send us here to do the work of the people," Russo added. "And my caucus will be focused on that."

Stephens has needed to rely on the Democrats to get the house rules passed, and it's expected he will need them to get the budget through, as well.

Due to the two GOP factions, neither Republican group has 50 votes. Even though there are only 32 Democrats out of 99 lawmakers, the progressives are sitting in a beneficial position to have the Speaker consult with them.

Russo and Stephens are regularly communicating, she said. She is anticipating some major differences since Stephens is still a conservative, but both are "committed to getting work done for the people."

"As I said to him, we will support him as long as we can find those areas of alignment, but we will also push back and we won't be beholden to that support if there are things that we disagree on and there certainly will be."

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook .

Comments / 1

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding

The education community in Ohio is encouraged by the governor’s support of public school funding, but see red flags when it comes to increased private school vouchers, warning that they hinder Ohio’s Full School Funding Plan. Gov. Mike DeWine’s announced his planned budget asks on Wednesday during his State of the State address, including boosts […] The post Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
acluohio.org

HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?

On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

ODNR tackles fracking on public lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With fracking soon becoming a reality in Ohio state parks and forests, the public had a chance to voice their concerns this morning during a commission meeting of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). At the meeting, activists and people who enjoy public parks statewide asked the commission to add […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes

An Ohio-based think tank said changes to the tax system in the state could bring home more money for families and represent better budgetary priorities. The analysis came as Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his “State of the State” on Tuesday, followed by a formal introduction of his budget priorities to the state’s […] The post Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy