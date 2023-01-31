ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses

Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
The Independent

2,100 jobs at risk as Tesco overhauls management roles and shuts counters - OLD

Tesco has announced a wide-ranging overhaul of its stores which will impact around 2,100 jobs.The UK’s largest supermarket chain said it will extend changes to store management roles, shut remaining counters and hot delis and shut a number of in-store pharmacies as part of the shake-up.Tesco said it is reducing the number of lead and team managers in large shops as part of the changes to its management structure, which will impact around 1,750 workers.These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we canJason Tarry, Tesco...
BBC

East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog

The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC

Iceland: Up to 240 distribution warehouse jobs at risk

Up to 240 jobs are at risk at an Iceland warehouse after plans were announced to "repurpose" the facility. GXO Logistics, operator of the Iceland distribution depot on Deeside, Flintshire, said it was entering a consultation period with staff over potential job losses. It resulted from the frozen food retailer's...
BBC

Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes

Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables. Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times. The operator said it was having to add running time to...
The Independent

London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland

A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...
BBC

Strikes Update: How Wednesday 1 February’s walkouts will affect you

It already has a nickname: Walkout Wednesday. Hardly a term of endearment but a reflection of just how widespread the disruption will be. In fact, it's probably going to have the greatest impact of any strike day so far, because thousands of schools will be closed with parents stuck at home reliving the joys of working from home whilst trying to help their offspring to learn something.
BBC

Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report

The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
Reuters

British cybersecurity firm NCC Group to cut workforce by 7%

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cyber security firm NCC Group (NCCG.L) said on Thursday it plans to cut more than 125 jobs as part of an ongoing strategic review, while flagging tough market conditions in the second-half period of the current fiscal year.

