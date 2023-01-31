Read full article on original website
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
2,100 jobs at risk as Tesco overhauls management roles and shuts counters - OLD
Tesco has announced a wide-ranging overhaul of its stores which will impact around 2,100 jobs.The UK’s largest supermarket chain said it will extend changes to store management roles, shut remaining counters and hot delis and shut a number of in-store pharmacies as part of the shake-up.Tesco said it is reducing the number of lead and team managers in large shops as part of the changes to its management structure, which will impact around 1,750 workers.These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we canJason Tarry, Tesco...
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Australian woman's rent increases overnight by $12,000 after her rental company pushes 6-month leases
Australia is reportedly experiencing a rental crisis with low rental vacancies and rising rent levels. According to the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, there are not enough homes to keep up with the population and household growth.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
I work at Aldi and here are the middle aisle bargain buys coming this week – but you’ll need to be quick to snag them
IF you do your weekly food shopping in Aldi and thought you couldn’t love the cheap supermarket any more than you already do - you’ll want to get down to the middle aisle as quickly as you can. We all rave about Aldi for the brilliant bargains found...
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
'We Have No Say': Dairy Farm Ordered to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk After Exceeding Quota Amid Soaring Dairy Prices
A dairy farm in Canada's southern Ontario region reports that it was given the order to dump 30,000 liters of milk after surpassing a designated quota regulated by the government.
A Major Amazon Prime Perk Is About to Skyrocket in Price
The tech giant is coming up with creative ways to scale back on costs.
BBC
Iceland: Up to 240 distribution warehouse jobs at risk
Up to 240 jobs are at risk at an Iceland warehouse after plans were announced to "repurpose" the facility. GXO Logistics, operator of the Iceland distribution depot on Deeside, Flintshire, said it was entering a consultation period with staff over potential job losses. It resulted from the frozen food retailer's...
BBC
Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes
Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables. Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times. The operator said it was having to add running time to...
London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland
A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...
Long-term sickness leaving 1.6m UK adults over 50 unable to work
Campaign charity Rest Less says figures illustrate not only a national health issue but an economic one
BBC
Strikes Update: How Wednesday 1 February’s walkouts will affect you
It already has a nickname: Walkout Wednesday. Hardly a term of endearment but a reflection of just how widespread the disruption will be. In fact, it's probably going to have the greatest impact of any strike day so far, because thousands of schools will be closed with parents stuck at home reliving the joys of working from home whilst trying to help their offspring to learn something.
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
British cybersecurity firm NCC Group to cut workforce by 7%
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cyber security firm NCC Group (NCCG.L) said on Thursday it plans to cut more than 125 jobs as part of an ongoing strategic review, while flagging tough market conditions in the second-half period of the current fiscal year.
