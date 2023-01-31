A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...

