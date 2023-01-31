Delaware State defeats Coppin State, extends winning streak

Delaware State recorded their third straight win, handing Coppin State a 71-66 loss at Physical Education Complex on Monday night. The Hornets went into halftime trailing 32-31 but outscored the Eagles by six points in the second half to secure the win.

Martaz Robinson scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way for Delaware State. As a team, the Hornets shot 38% from the field, 28% from behind the arc, and 87% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.03 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Coppin State was led by Sam Sessoms, who recorded 23 points and 11 boards. As a team, the Eagles shot 21-of-55 from the field and 9-of-24 from three. That netted out to an average of 0.95 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Delaware State showed once again that it is a dangerous team. It plays next on February 8 in a matchup with Chicago State. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for Coppin State. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against UMES. The Eagles’ next game is against a South Carolina State team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on February 11.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

