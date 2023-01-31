Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Groundhog Day: Here's What Punxsutawney Phil Predicts This YearMelissa FrostPunxsutawney, PA
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in IndianaKristen WaltersHartford City, IN
In The Spotlight: How This Pennsylvania Small Town Goes Viral Every YearMelissa FrostPunxsutawney, PA
Related
Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
butlerradio.com
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
Just how accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
It's the time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania's famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
wtae.com
New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
fox8tv.com
Roxbury Death Victim Identified
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
Groundhog Day 2023: Did the groundhog see his shadow? What Punxsutawney Phil, Staten Island Chuck and others saw.
Well, it’s Groundhog Day … again. All eyes were of course on Punxsutawney Phil and other groundhogs from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York all prognosticating forecasts for the rest of the winter. According to folklore, if the groundhog sees its shadow, that means six more weeks of...
explore venango
Two Men Hurt After Vehicle Slides on Snow-Covered Road, Slams into Tree
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which two individuals were injured after the vehicle slammed into a tree in Richland Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, February 1, this crash happened at 5:33 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Bear Run Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.
fox8tv.com
Dubois Hazmat Situation Update
During an incident last Thursday that DuBois police describe as a suicide by chemical, the police chief had to be taken to the hospital after the fumes overcame him. Thursday afternoon, DuBois police were called to a home along South Avenue for a report of a suicide attempt. Chief Blaine Clark told us that, before he knew it, the chemicals overtook him.
yourerie
Onoh caps off Nittany Lions’ recruiting class
UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJT) — A season ago Drew Allar was the shinny object in James Franklin’s recruiting class, but in 2023 it all about the guys who will be protecting the young quarterback, a group that drew deeper Wednesday with the singing of Maryland native Chimdy Onoh. The...
explore venango
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
wpxz1041fm.com
BROOKVILLE EIGHTH GRADER CHARGED AFTER STABBING CLASSMATE
An 8th grade student in Brookville is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a classmate with a pencil. WJAC News reports the Brookville Borough Police Department began the investigation on Friday after receiving a complaint from a parent who said their child was stabbed in the hand during the previous school day.
explore venango
One Person Airlifted, Two Others Rushed to Local Hospital After Ambulance Crashes, Rolls Over on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was airlifted and two others rushed to a local hospital after an ambulance crashed into a guide rail and rolled over in Cornplanter Township on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash took place at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, January...
wtae.com
Footprints in the snow lead police to burglary suspect in Indiana County
BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said footprints in the snow led them to a burglary suspect in Burrell Township, Indiana County. The burglary was reported a little before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a coal tipple facility along Cornell Road. Police said they were told someone was trying to...
wesb.com
Four Vehicle Hit-and-Run in Johnsonburg
The State Police are investigating a four-vehicle hit-and-run in Johnsonburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a driver on Route 219 lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions on Tuesday, January 17. Her vehicle went into an uncontrollable spin and was struck by a second and then a third vehicle. The third vehicle was struck by a fourth which then fled the scene.
explore venango
Local Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slams into Large Rock
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rock along Little Hickory road early Wednesday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Little Hickory Road, in Green Township, Forest County.
DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
WJAC TV
'This is a warning:' Police say Altoona man assaulted neighbor over door 'slamming shut'
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted another man inside a neighboring apartment. Police say the incident occurred Monday at the Logan Hills Apartment Complex. According to the affidavit, the victim explained that he had been unloading...
Comments / 0