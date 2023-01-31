ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

observernews.net

Medical service provider comes to your home

If you need nonemergency medical care and can’t get in to see a physician, advanced practice registered nurse Ashley Raley, of Express Provider Services, can help. Raley offers on-call, at-home medical care for people of all ages and online telemedicine consultations. “My services are similar [to] what you would...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota County community names new president

A master-planned community in Sarasota County recently announced a new leader. Justin Powell was promoted to president of Palmer Ranch Holdings Ltd. He joined the company in 2004, starting as an analyst before working his way up to vice president and now president. “Justin’s leadership and dedication to the company...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

No limits on speculative homes for Manatee County builders

It was a limitation that often had District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh scratching her head. She didn’t understand why builders were limited to the number of speculative homes they could build in their new community. Speculative homes are homes that are built without having buyers in place. For example,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage

Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Two Florida Counties

The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Quest to privatize Lakewood Ranch CDD roads hits road block

District Authority had a desire to make its gated public roads private, an attorney for the governing body said significant obstacles remain. The IDA had hoped once the bonds used to finance the roads had been fully paid, it might make privatization an easier process. IDA Attorney Andy Cohen said during a Jan. 17 meeting that this was not the case.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do in Sarasota

Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Activists argue housing crisis will worsen if more development not allowed

Key takeaway: With the need for housing growing and prices rising, a group of activists is working to change how policy is made and how projects are approved. Core challenge: Changing years of entrenched bureaucratic rules and neighbors who fight development isn’t easy and progress is often slow and incremental.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida

Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Momentum builds around commercial solar energy use

Key takeaway: After completing similar work for Lockheed Martin and JPMorgan Chase, Advanced Green Technologies is about to begin construction of a major solar carport project at Raymond James Financial’s headquarters in St. Petersburg. Core challenge: Solar panel construction costs have dropped, overall, as the technology has matured, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port ranks as second fastest growing city in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port is the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a study by Quicken Loans. In April 2010, North Port had a population of about 57,000 As of July 2021, the city grew to approximately 80,000 people, US Census data shows. City Manager Jerome...
NORTH PORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Fort Myers-based construction company turns focus to pickleball

The next handful of Pickleball Club LLC courts will have more in common than a general layout. They’re all being constructed by Stevens Construction Inc. Mark Stevens, the company’s president, announced the Fort Myers-based company will take over the construction management services for several locations in Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and Port St. Lucie. Construction on the Port St. Lucie location is expected to begin this quarter.
FORT MYERS, FL

