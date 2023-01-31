Read full article on original website
observernews.net
Medical service provider comes to your home
If you need nonemergency medical care and can’t get in to see a physician, advanced practice registered nurse Ashley Raley, of Express Provider Services, can help. Raley offers on-call, at-home medical care for people of all ages and online telemedicine consultations. “My services are similar [to] what you would...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota County community names new president
A master-planned community in Sarasota County recently announced a new leader. Justin Powell was promoted to president of Palmer Ranch Holdings Ltd. He joined the company in 2004, starting as an analyst before working his way up to vice president and now president. “Justin’s leadership and dedication to the company...
Bay News 9
Medical emergencies force 2 lockdowns in 2 days at Parrish Community High School
PARRISH, Fla. — Manatee County Schools has confirmed that Parrish Community High School has had two lockdowns in the last two days, triggered by medical emergencies on campus. In a statement sent to Spectrum Bay News 9 on Thursday, the school system said "the situation at Parrish Community is...
Longboat Observer
No limits on speculative homes for Manatee County builders
It was a limitation that often had District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh scratching her head. She didn’t understand why builders were limited to the number of speculative homes they could build in their new community. Speculative homes are homes that are built without having buyers in place. For example,...
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage
Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Two Florida Counties
The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
Longboat Observer
Quest to privatize Lakewood Ranch CDD roads hits road block
District Authority had a desire to make its gated public roads private, an attorney for the governing body said significant obstacles remain. The IDA had hoped once the bonds used to finance the roads had been fully paid, it might make privatization an easier process. IDA Attorney Andy Cohen said during a Jan. 17 meeting that this was not the case.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
businessobserverfl.com
Activists argue housing crisis will worsen if more development not allowed
Key takeaway: With the need for housing growing and prices rising, a group of activists is working to change how policy is made and how projects are approved. Core challenge: Changing years of entrenched bureaucratic rules and neighbors who fight development isn’t easy and progress is often slow and incremental.
Steube invites man who helped him after his 25-foot fall to State of the Union
SARASOTA, Fla — Following a 25-foot-fall from a ladder at his home, Rep. Greg Steube shared an update on Twitter regarding the man who helped him during his time in need. Steube has been recovering at home since the fall on Jan. 18. On Monday, the congressman announced that...
theplaidhorse.com
A Look Into TerraNova Equestrian Center – Florida’s New Showing Destination
Down a road edged by scrubby pine trees and live oaks hung with Spanish moss, the half-hour drive east from Sarasota ends with the sighting of spectacular showgrounds. It’s seemingly in the middle of nowhere. True, the countryside on the fringes of Myakka River State Park offers a stark...
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
businessobserverfl.com
Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida
Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
businessobserverfl.com
Momentum builds around commercial solar energy use
Key takeaway: After completing similar work for Lockheed Martin and JPMorgan Chase, Advanced Green Technologies is about to begin construction of a major solar carport project at Raymond James Financial’s headquarters in St. Petersburg. Core challenge: Solar panel construction costs have dropped, overall, as the technology has matured, but...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ranks as second fastest growing city in the U.S.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port is the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a study by Quicken Loans. In April 2010, North Port had a population of about 57,000 As of July 2021, the city grew to approximately 80,000 people, US Census data shows. City Manager Jerome...
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers-based construction company turns focus to pickleball
The next handful of Pickleball Club LLC courts will have more in common than a general layout. They’re all being constructed by Stevens Construction Inc. Mark Stevens, the company’s president, announced the Fort Myers-based company will take over the construction management services for several locations in Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and Port St. Lucie. Construction on the Port St. Lucie location is expected to begin this quarter.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
