BBC
Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker to miss Champions League tie with injury
Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the first leg of his side's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich with a thigh injury. The France forward was injured in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Montpellier and has been ruled out for three weeks. It proved to be a night to...
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Kylian Mbappe set to be named new France captain aged 24 after Hugo Lloris’ retirement following World Cup heartache
KYLIAN MBAPPE is set to be named the new France national team captain aged 24, according to reports. Les Bleus are on the hunt for a new skipper to lead the side going forwards following Hugo Lloris' international retirement. The Tottenham stopper wore the armband at the World Cup in...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Union Berlin to sign five-time Champions League winner in biggest shock of the January window
Urs Fischer's Union Berlin are on the brink of a signing nobody saw coming at the start of the month
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
Karim Benzema and Eder Militao BOTH go off injured for Real Madrid two weeks before Liverpool Champions League clash
REAL MADRID have suffered a DOUBLE injury scare ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Liverpool. Los Blancos, who defeated Jurgen Klopp's side in last season's final, face the Reds again in the first leg of the last-16 at Anfield on February 21. However, they could be sweating on...
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
Chelsea & PSG push for approval of Hakim Ziyech loan
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are both hopeful that French footballing authorities will sanction Hakim Ziyech's loan move, sources have confirmed to 90min.
BBC
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
BBC
'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'
It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Retires From International Soccer With France
The 29-year-old's announcement on Thursday came as a shock to many because he had been a leading candidate to replace Hugo Lloris as France captain.
Carlo Ancelotti allays injury fears after Karim Benzema's knock as Real Madrid beat Valencia 2-0
Carlo Ancelotti allayed fears that Karim Benzema and Eder Militao's injuries could threaten their chances of facing Liverpool in the Champions League.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Late Sarr loan bid rejected
Is it even a transfer window if Everton are not linked with Ismaila Sarr? The Blues loan bid for the Watford forward has been rejected by the club as they aspire to come back to the Premier League. [Adam Leventhal]. 8:15 PM BT - Who Ayew?. Apparently the only player...
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
Sunderland transfer window: The good, the bad, and the ugly (questions)
What can we take from analysing Sunderland's January transfer window as a whole?
BBC
'Nobody is bigger than the club'
Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page. Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.
