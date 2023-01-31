Read full article on original website
classichits106.com
Funds not available to replace ambulance in Mendota, but department gains new equipment
MENDOTA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications on Tuesday, but one agency didn’t get awarded the funds to replace an aging ambulance. According to a report last year commissioned by the City of Mendota, the Mendota Fire Department is still operating with three ambulances, but they are due for replacement. An application to get funds to purchase a new ambulance was pared-down to some new equipment to make loading and unloading patients easier. The approved $110,000 will be used to purchase three Stryker Power Load Systems and one Stryker Power Cot. The oldest ambulance in the fleet is 22 years old, 14 years past the recommended replacement for the chassis by the National Fire Protection Association.
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Haley Mansion Wedding Venue in Joliet
A fire broke out at a popular and historic wedding venue known as the Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was seen billowing out of the venue around 4:30 p.m. at 17 S. Center Street in Joliet. Several fire department units were responding to the scene, according to the...
wjol.com
Latest Addition To North Ridge Plaza in Joliet
A new discount store will have its grand opening at the North Ridge Plaza in Joliet this week. dd’s DISCOUNTS will open on February 4th along Larkin Avenue in the same plaza as Portillo’s Pickup restaurant. dd’s DISCOUNTS opened its first store in 2004 as the place to...
KWQC
“We were just thrown out to the street”: Peru’s only hospital closes abruptly
PERU, Illinois (KWQC) - St. Margaret’s - Peru hospital closed its doors on Jan. 28, in an abrupt move patients claim, they were not properly notified about. In a letter from hospital leadership to employees, executives said the hospital’s current provider of physicians terminated its contract and St. Margaret’s can’t find or financially support a new emergency room provider. In addition, the letter said there’s not enough staff to operate the hospital in Peru and St. Margaret Health’s other hospital a few miles away in Spring Valley. The letter cites COVID, a cyber-attack preventing timely billing, staffing shortages, and other rising costs for the closure.
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board mulls over 13 ARPA applications, approves seven
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications from agencies throughout the county, but not without hesitation. Tuesday’s board meeting started with newly elected member Ray Gatza speaking on behalf of his district, with skepticism on past approved applications and how the remainder of the county’s ARPA funds should be allocated.
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
walls102.com
Wear Red Day for American Heart Month
OTTAWA – National Wear Red Day is tomorrow, and the LaSalle County Health Department wants to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and help save lives. February is American Heart Month, a month to spread awareness about the number one killer of women in Illinois, heart disease. While heart disease has traditionally been seen as a “man’s disease”’ one in three women dies of heart disease each year. Women are also more likely than men to exhibit signs of heart attack such as shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting or back and jaw pain.
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Chief Responds To Criticism By Jelani Day's Mother
After being taken to task for her department's handling of the Jelani Day death investigation, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has released a response to 103.9 WLPO News. Raymond says all departments involved have worked tirelessly since Jelani Day's disappearance on August 24, 2021. She says since it's an ongoing investigation, no law enforcement agency can publicly or should publicly comment on any part of the investigation. Raymond says Day's case is a priority for all agencies involved and says “We are also committed to continuing to provide Jelani's family with all information that we are at liberty to disclose”.
wcbu.org
Midwest Food Bank prepares for an increase in need as pandemic-era food aid funding ends
The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) recently announced that monthly SNAP food aid benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning on March 1. This comes after Congress decided last December to end pandemic-era emergency funding. As a result, food banks across the country are preparing for an increase in...
25newsnow.com
Amazon to open in North Pekin next week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers - Amazon - will open a fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs, according to local economic development leaders. The fulfillment center serves as a distributor for packages coming in and...
starvedrock.media
Route 17 Bridge Closing for Repairs March 20-Nov. 3
There are only so many options to get across the Illinois River, and one of them won't be available for about eight months this year. The Illinois Department of Transportation tells WLPO that the Route 17 bridge at Lacon will be closed for repair and rehab from March 20 until about November 3.
walls102.com
Union Pacific train blocks all roads out of Lee County subdivision
DIXON – Around 1200 residents of a subdivision in Lee County were unable to use the roadways in or out of their community due to a Union Pacific Railway train blocking the crossings Tuesday morning. Around 2 AM the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the Woodland Shores subdivision west of Dixon was not accessible because a train had been stationary for a number of hours. Four intersections were blocked by the train, which was awaiting a relief crew due to the Union Pacific employees reportedly timing out. Just before 10 AM the train was split and one crossing at Nelson road was opened. Lee County Sheriff Clayton T. Whelan said he plans on addressing this with the higher-ups at Union Pacific to ensure this type of situation doesn’t happen again. The spokesperson for Union Pacific said that they apologized for the blocked crossing, and will attempt to move the train today.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for help locating a missing man Thursday. According to a press release, 48-year-old Kyle Swearingen was last seen on Jan. 25, near Richwoods Boulevard and Rochelle Lane in Peoria. Swearingen is approximately 5’7” with blue eyes and brown hair.
Central Illinois Proud
READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
WSPY NEWS
Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora
The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
