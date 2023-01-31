ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
The Associated Press

Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally

CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
Fortune

There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
BBC

What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?

Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
CoinDesk

India's Crypto Tax Amendment Could Punish Evaders With Jail Time, Attorneys Say

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. India has maintained its restrictive crypto tax rules from 2022 in 2023, whileadding a potential fine or jail time for non-compliance to the provision around tax deducted at source (TDS), according to three attorneys CoinDesk spoke to.
CoinDesk

US Senators Press Crypto Bank Silvergate on Ties to FTX: Bloomberg

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing Silvergate Capital (SI) to provide more details about what it knew about FTX’s alleged misuse of customer funds, according to a report in Bloomberg. In...
CoinDesk

Jailed Kickboxer Andrew Tate Promoted Bitcoin for Tax Avoidance in Video

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. It’s been all over the news that Andrew Tate, the embattled British-American social media influencer and five-time world kickboxing champion, was arrested in Bucharest, Romania, last month. He is currently sitting in jail with his younger brother and two business partners foralleged human trafficking, sexual assault and forming an organized criminal enterprise.
CoinDesk

My Big Coin Founder Gets 8-Year Jail Sentence for Fraud

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Randall Crater, the founder of the My Big Coin cryptocurrency and payment service, was sentenced to more thaneight years in jail for marketing and selling a fraudulent virtual currency and operating an unlicensed virtual currency exchange, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.
