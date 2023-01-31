Read full article on original website
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
‘Cryptoqueen’ scammed $4 billion from investors by touting bogus Bitcoin rival—she’s still on the run from the FBI after five years
In 2017 Ruja Ignatova – the self-proclaimed ‘Cryptoqueen’ – boarded a plane in Bulgaria bound for Athens. The fugitive, who is wanted by the FBI, hasn’t been seen since. Ignatova is on the bureau’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list for “alleged leadership of a massive...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Elon Musk's reported payments plan for Twitter sends dogecoin skyrocketing 10%
Elon Musk is looking at adding a payments system to Twitter, according to the Financial Times. Dogecoin climbed as much as 10% on speculation the meme coin could be a part of Twitter's revenue stream. Dogecoin has surged more than 30% so far in 2023 amid a broader crypto rally.
AOL Corp
Russia warns United States: The end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally
CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
dailyhodl.com
Layer-1 Blockchain Explodes 150% As Chinese Social Media Giant Integrates Crypto Platform
A layer-1 blockchain project exploded last week on the heels of a new integration with a Chinese social media giant. Multi-chain ecosystem Conflux Network (CFX) is trading around $0.0554 at time of writing, up over 150% from its 2023 open of $0.022. CFX, which is the 250th-ranked crypto asset by...
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
Binance processed nearly $350 million in bitcoin for Russian 'money laundering engine' Bitzlato, report says
Binance reportedly processed $346 million bitcoin for Bitzlato, the shuttered crypto exchange US authorities say was a money laundering operation.
Anthony Scaramucci Injects Cash Into New Crypto Project Run by Former FTX.US President
Scaramucci is a vocal proponent of crypto.
CoinDesk
India's Crypto Tax Amendment Could Punish Evaders With Jail Time, Attorneys Say
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. India has maintained its restrictive crypto tax rules from 2022 in 2023, whileadding a potential fine or jail time for non-compliance to the provision around tax deducted at source (TDS), according to three attorneys CoinDesk spoke to.
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: When Regulating Crypto, Please Target the Bad Actors, Not the Asset
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. There’s no denying 2023 feels a lot better than 2022.Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) are up about 39% and 33%, respectively, so far this year, on the heels of 60% annual declines. The...
CoinDesk
US Senators Press Crypto Bank Silvergate on Ties to FTX: Bloomberg
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing Silvergate Capital (SI) to provide more details about what it knew about FTX’s alleged misuse of customer funds, according to a report in Bloomberg. In...
CoinDesk
Jailed Kickboxer Andrew Tate Promoted Bitcoin for Tax Avoidance in Video
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. It’s been all over the news that Andrew Tate, the embattled British-American social media influencer and five-time world kickboxing champion, was arrested in Bucharest, Romania, last month. He is currently sitting in jail with his younger brother and two business partners foralleged human trafficking, sexual assault and forming an organized criminal enterprise.
CoinDesk
My Big Coin Founder Gets 8-Year Jail Sentence for Fraud
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Randall Crater, the founder of the My Big Coin cryptocurrency and payment service, was sentenced to more thaneight years in jail for marketing and selling a fraudulent virtual currency and operating an unlicensed virtual currency exchange, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.
