Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
cnycentral.com
Police announce arrests in August vigil shooting that injured 12-year-old boy in Utica
UTICA, NY — The New York and New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, Utica Police Department Warrants and Special Investigations Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Federal Probation located and arrested two parties in connection to a shooting that took place in August of 2022 on the 1400 block of Whitesboro St. in which a 12-year-old boy and a man were both shot.
cnycentral.com
Woman injured in Syracuse 'use of force' arrest alleges officer was violent, homophobic
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Saturday, Bishop H. Bernard Alex received a phone call from Syracuse Police. They were inviting him to view body camera footage from an arrest early that same day that left Uniyah Chatman hospitalized. Chatman has since filed a complaint with the Citizen's Review Board, alleging...
cnycentral.com
Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
waer.org
Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails
The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
cnycentral.com
See what was found in 'Shakedown' at Onondaga Co. jail facilities
Calling it the largest organized shakedown of the jail facilities run by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, authorities say they turned up weapons and pills. On January 18, 2023, and February 1, 2023, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and Downtown Justice Center, at the direction of Sheriff Toby Shelley.
Ithaca Police Benevolent Association responds to Tyre Nichols arrest videos
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s release of video that showed the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Officers, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has responded, calling it “a depraved criminal act”. Early in the morning on January 30, 2023, Ithaca PBA President Thomas Condzella issued a […]
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
cnyhomepage.com
One dead in incident in West Utica convenience store
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A shots fired incident in West Utica closed several schools in the area Thursday afternoon. Utica Police were called to the Dari-Del store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets. Police immediately encountered a woman who had shot in the abdomen. She told police that the person who shot her had gone into the store and reportedly shot himself. Using a robot and drone, police were able to find a male inside the store dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Syracuse man charged with shaking baby, leaving him brain damaged, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Syracuse man was arrested after police say he shook a baby boy, giving him brain damage. Tyshawn Keene shook the eight-month-old baby boy between Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 at his home at 132 Wood Ave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
waynetimes.com
Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
informnny.com
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to...
How Syracuse police made arrests in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee in 10 days
Syracuse, N.Y. — The murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz kicked off a massive investigation by Syracuse police detectives and patrol officers that in 10 days lead to the arrests of three people. Police announced last week the arrests of the three — Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, Ra’sean V. Patterson,...
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested After Violating Court Order on Weapons Possession
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the City of Cortland Police Department back on January 10th with an investigation on Woodland Ave. in the City of Cortland. Before the investigation began by both departments, a court ordered 38 year old Nicholas G. Stone of Cortland to surrender any and all firearms, rifles or shotguns to the Sheriff’s Office. He was also directed not to secure or possess anymore firearms, rifles or shotguns after he surrendered his current weapons.
cortlandvoice.com
City man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty
A City of Cortland man accused of second-degree attempted murder (a Class-B Felony) pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in Cortland County Court on Tuesday. On Dec. 17 of last year, Tyshawn Pittman, 37, shot a woman in the face and neck on Main Street in Cortland. Pittman, who was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class-C Felony), is also facing first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges (both Class-B Felonies).
WKTV
Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
wxhc.com
City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed
Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
Ex-boyfriend charged after holding woman at knifepoint
UTICA, NY – Utica police officers assisted a woman with a potentially deadly situation on Oneida Street after her ex-boyfriend appeared to be ready to kill her with a knife on Monday. At approximately 12:30 pm, Utica Police units responded to a menacing with a knife incident at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Oneida Street. She was greeted upon arrival by a party who informed her that her ex-boyfriend had knocked on her door. She opened the door and saw the male point a knife at her chest and threaten her. Her life was in danger and The post Ex-boyfriend charged after holding woman at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced to prison on gun charges following ex-girlfriend's death
UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose illegally-owned gun was at the scene of his ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. The Oneida County district attorney says Steven Mancuso's gun was used in the death of Lisa Falange, who was found dead in a home on Leslie Avenue in Utica in 2021. The DA says Mancuso was at the residence when police arrived.
54-year-old man unable to move after being stabbed by woman, teens, police say; man now charged
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another person has been arrested in a stabbing attack by a woman and teens that left a 54-year-old man unable to move, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue. Originally, police charged Amie Kennedy, 36, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.
Comments / 0