Memphis, NY

cnycentral.com

Police announce arrests in August vigil shooting that injured 12-year-old boy in Utica

UTICA, NY — The New York and New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, Utica Police Department Warrants and Special Investigations Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Federal Probation located and arrested two parties in connection to a shooting that took place in August of 2022 on the 1400 block of Whitesboro St. in which a 12-year-old boy and a man were both shot.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails

The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

See what was found in 'Shakedown' at Onondaga Co. jail facilities

Calling it the largest organized shakedown of the jail facilities run by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, authorities say they turned up weapons and pills. On January 18, 2023, and February 1, 2023, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and Downtown Justice Center, at the direction of Sheriff Toby Shelley.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

One dead in incident in West Utica convenience store

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A shots fired incident in West Utica closed several schools in the area Thursday afternoon. Utica Police were called to the Dari-Del store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets. Police immediately encountered a woman who had shot in the abdomen. She told police that the person who shot her had gone into the store and reportedly shot himself. Using a robot and drone, police were able to find a male inside the store dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
UTICA, NY
waynetimes.com

Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
WALWORTH, NY
informnny.com

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Arrested After Violating Court Order on Weapons Possession

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the City of Cortland Police Department back on January 10th with an investigation on Woodland Ave. in the City of Cortland. Before the investigation began by both departments, a court ordered 38 year old Nicholas G. Stone of Cortland to surrender any and all firearms, rifles or shotguns to the Sheriff’s Office. He was also directed not to secure or possess anymore firearms, rifles or shotguns after he surrendered his current weapons.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty

A City of Cortland man accused of second-degree attempted murder (a Class-B Felony) pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in Cortland County Court on Tuesday. On Dec. 17 of last year, Tyshawn Pittman, 37, shot a woman in the face and neck on Main Street in Cortland. Pittman, who was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class-C Felony), is also facing first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges (both Class-B Felonies).
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed

Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
CORTLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Ex-boyfriend charged after holding woman at knifepoint

UTICA, NY – Utica police officers assisted a woman with a potentially deadly situation on Oneida Street after her ex-boyfriend appeared to be ready to kill her with a knife on Monday. At approximately 12:30 pm, Utica Police units responded to a menacing with a knife incident at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Oneida Street. She was greeted upon arrival by a party who informed her that her ex-boyfriend had knocked on her door. She opened the door and saw the male point a knife at her chest and threaten her. Her life was in danger and The post Ex-boyfriend charged after holding woman at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man sentenced to prison on gun charges following ex-girlfriend's death

UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose illegally-owned gun was at the scene of his ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. The Oneida County district attorney says Steven Mancuso's gun was used in the death of Lisa Falange, who was found dead in a home on Leslie Avenue in Utica in 2021. The DA says Mancuso was at the residence when police arrived.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

54-year-old man unable to move after being stabbed by woman, teens, police say; man now charged

Syracuse, N.Y. — Another person has been arrested in a stabbing attack by a woman and teens that left a 54-year-old man unable to move, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue. Originally, police charged Amie Kennedy, 36, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.
SYRACUSE, NY

