Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro JunkieVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
San Francisco housing prices down 14.8% from October 2022 peak - the biggest decline in the countryEllen EastwoodSan Francisco, CA
Related
Vallejo homicide victim identified as Richmond woman
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police released the identity of a woman who was found dead in a marsh last month. On Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said the homicide victim has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond. Jones’ body was found on January 18 near the banks of the Napa River in […]
Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
Arrest made in 1994 Bay Area killing of transgender woman Terrie Ladwig
An arrest has been in a 29-year-long Bay Area cold case, but the motive remains a mystery.
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
Second arrest made in Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant fire
(KTXL) — An arrest has been made in a July 2022 fire that destroyed the Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant, according to the River Delta Fire District. Rolly “Brian” Byrd was the second arrest made in connection to this fire. In September, Wyatt Tripp was arrested as a suspect of the fire. •Video above: Pursuit of Rancho […]
SFGate
Police Arrest Pittsburg Man Accused Of Burglarizing Home, Stealing Gun
Walnut Creek police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old Pittsburg man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a gun. Police received a call at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 about a residential burglary near Bayberry and Perada drives. The suspect allegedly kicked in a door, stole a firearm and ran toward the Ygnacio Canal Trail. Witnesses told police the suspect dropped the gun, which police later recovered.
Two arrested in connection with Civic Center killing
A man and a woman from San Lorenzo were arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing a man near the San Francisco Civic Center. San Francisco Police Department officers were called on the evening of Nov. 11 to the area of Grove and Larkin streets, about a block away from City Hall, on reports of a "possible assault" and found the victim unconscious on the ground, according to a department statement. ...
Man dies in Suisun City hospital weeks after being stabbed several times
(KTXL) — A man died in a Suisun City hospital on Wednesday after weeks of being treated for several puncture wounds, according to the Suisun City Police Department. – Video above: San Joaquin Correctional Officer arrested following investigation The man was delivered to the hospital at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15 and police responded to […]
San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Developer Accused Of Bribery Selling Former Bus Terminal In San Jose
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in SF's Bayview
A man was found dead on Monday with a gunshot would inside a car parked in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, officials said.
SFGate
Police Arrest Driver For Alleged Gun Possession, Fleeing Officers
Antioch police took two guns off the street last week after what started as a routine traffic stop. At 10 p.m. last Thursday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Sycamore Drive in Antioch. The driver decided not to stop, forcing police to pursue the vehicle into Oakley. The...
SFGate
Detective Fires Gun During Arrest Of Suspects In Stolen Vehicle
SANTA CLARA (BCN) No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a report...
Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
Man found dead in car in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man on Coyote Creek homicide charge despite lack of body
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Even though Samuel Torres' body has never been found, San Jose police announced on Tuesday that his alleged killer has been arrested in connection to his shooting death by Coyote Creek nearly two years ago. Torres had been missing since July 4, 2021. Investigators said that...
San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday. In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
Comments / 0