Vallejo, CA

KRON4 News

Vallejo homicide victim identified as Richmond woman

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police released the identity of a woman who was found dead in a marsh last month. On Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said the homicide victim has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond. Jones’ body was found on January 18 near the banks of the Napa River in […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Second arrest made in Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant fire

(KTXL) — An arrest has been made in a July 2022 fire that destroyed the Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant, according to the River Delta Fire District. Rolly “Brian” Byrd was the second arrest made in connection to this fire. In September, Wyatt Tripp was arrested as a suspect of the fire. •Video above: Pursuit of Rancho […]
ISLETON, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Pittsburg Man Accused Of Burglarizing Home, Stealing Gun

Walnut Creek police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old Pittsburg man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a gun. Police received a call at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 about a residential burglary near Bayberry and Perada drives. The suspect allegedly kicked in a door, stole a firearm and ran toward the Ygnacio Canal Trail. Witnesses told police the suspect dropped the gun, which police later recovered.
PITTSBURG, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two arrested in connection with Civic Center killing

A man and a woman from San Lorenzo were arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing a man near the San Francisco Civic Center. San Francisco Police Department officers were called on the evening of Nov. 11 to the area of Grove and Larkin streets, about a block away from City Hall, on reports of a "possible assault" and found the victim unconscious on the ground, according to a department statement. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Driver For Alleged Gun Possession, Fleeing Officers

Antioch police took two guns off the street last week after what started as a routine traffic stop. At 10 p.m. last Thursday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Sycamore Drive in Antioch. The driver decided not to stop, forcing police to pursue the vehicle into Oakley. The...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Detective Fires Gun During Arrest Of Suspects In Stolen Vehicle

SANTA CLARA (BCN) No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a report...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead in car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday. In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

