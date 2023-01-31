ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

darientimes.com

Trumbull, New Milford, Xavier wrestling claim tournament titles

Fewer than 14 points separated the top four teams, with Trumbull squeaking out a narrow victory at the Connecticut Challenge Saturday in Southington. The Eagles, who had two individual champions and six wrestlers in the top three, scored 148.5 points to edge runner-up Ludlowe, who scored 145.5 with one champion and seven top-four finishes. Host Southington scored 138.5, and East Providence (RI) scored 135.
TRUMBULL, CT
darientimes.com

January was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, 3rd-warmest for Hartford

January 2023 was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. Connecticut and the rest of the Northeast experienced an exceptionally mild January, with 10 major climate sites in the region breaking average temperature records, the NRCC reported. Bridgeport's average January temperature surpassed the 2017 record to reach 39.9 degrees, it's highest mean temperature for the month since the the station began recording in 1948, according to the National Weather Service. January was also the least snowy for the city, which accumulated barely any snow.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
darientimes.com

Fairfield U. delivers 150 stuffed animals to St. Vincent's patients

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About 150 teddy bears were delivered to the St. Vincent's Medical Center's emergency department in Bridgeport as part of Fairfield University's "Teddy Bears with Love" drive, which was spearheaded by the Student Alumni Association with the Office of Alumni Relations.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home

Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
BETHEL, CT
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in PA triple homicide

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
goodmorningwilton.com

GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know

GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
Lancaster Farming

Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire

It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
YORK HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
HANOVER, PA

