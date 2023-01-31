Read full article on original website
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
darientimes.com
Trumbull, New Milford, Xavier wrestling claim tournament titles
Fewer than 14 points separated the top four teams, with Trumbull squeaking out a narrow victory at the Connecticut Challenge Saturday in Southington. The Eagles, who had two individual champions and six wrestlers in the top three, scored 148.5 points to edge runner-up Ludlowe, who scored 145.5 with one champion and seven top-four finishes. Host Southington scored 138.5, and East Providence (RI) scored 135.
darientimes.com
January was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, 3rd-warmest for Hartford
January 2023 was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. Connecticut and the rest of the Northeast experienced an exceptionally mild January, with 10 major climate sites in the region breaking average temperature records, the NRCC reported. Bridgeport's average January temperature surpassed the 2017 record to reach 39.9 degrees, it's highest mean temperature for the month since the the station began recording in 1948, according to the National Weather Service. January was also the least snowy for the city, which accumulated barely any snow.
Danbury 18-Week-Old Puppy Loses Nose: Thousands Raised To Fund Surgery Costs
A Connecticut animal rescue group is hoping to raise enough money to fund surgery costs for an 18-week-old German Shephard puppy who lost her nose from a disease. To do so, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) has started a GoFundMe page to raise the funds needed to pay for reconstructive surgery on the puppy, who is named Gwen.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
darientimes.com
Fairfield U. delivers 150 stuffed animals to St. Vincent's patients
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About 150 teddy bears were delivered to the St. Vincent's Medical Center's emergency department in Bridgeport as part of Fairfield University's "Teddy Bears with Love" drive, which was spearheaded by the Student Alumni Association with the Office of Alumni Relations.
darientimes.com
Branford children's author wants fun novel to inspire kids to help save the salt marshes
BRANFORD — Former fifth grade teacher Kimberly Behre Kenna loves almost nothing better than to explore the salt marshes on the shoreline. The new author wants to share her passion with kids in the middle grades through her adventurous 12-year-old alter ego in her first book, “Artemis Sparke and the Sound Seekers Brigade.”
darientimes.com
Hartford then and now: How housing, factories and parking lots tell the story of the last 30 years
When you think of change and development in Hartford, it’s easy to recall the construction of Dunkin’ Donuts Park and surrounding luxury apartments downtown. However, downtown Hartford is not the only neighborhood that has evolved in the last few decades. The city has demolished numerous housing projects, revamped...
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home
Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
Man sentenced in PA triple homicide
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
goodmorningwilton.com
GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know
GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
Eyewitness News
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
Lancaster Farming
Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire
It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
Wayne Driver Lighting Cigarette Causes Head-On Crash In Oakland: Police
Two drivers from Wayne were injured in a head-on crash that Oakland police said was caused when one of them tried to light a cigarette.The distracted 58-year-old smoker crossed the double-yellow line on Ramapo Valley Road, where her KIA slammed into a Honda Pilot driven by a 65-year-old township wo…
darientimes.com
Woog's World: Heroes live quietly among us in Westport; here are some
The other day, I met Ben Pepper. He’s lived in Westport since 1958. I moved here as a toddler with my parents two years earlier. Yet in nearly 70 years, I’d never heard his name. What a shame. He’s a remarkable man. Five months shy of 100 years...
Allrecipes.com
One of the Top Egg Producers Just Suffered a Devastating Fire—What Does That Mean for Egg Prices?
This week, about 100,000 hen-laying eggs were killed in a fire at a Hillandale Farms farm in Connecticut. Hillandale Farms, a family-owned company out of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, raises over 20 million chickens and is one of the top five producers of eggs in the country. The fire took place at...
