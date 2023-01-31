ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Talk of fighter jets to Kyiv could strain Western unity

By Susie Blann
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnHo5_0kX7ulIr00

The possibility of providing Kyiv with fighter jets to help beat back Russia’s invasion forces risks the unity of Ukraine’s Western allies, amid fears of escalating the nearly year-long conflict and being drawn deeper into the war.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was due in Paris Tuesday where the possible delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine was expected to be on the agenda of official talks.

Kyiv officials have repeatedly urged allies to send jets, saying they are essential to challenge Russia’s air superiority and to ensure the success of future counteroffensives that could be spearheaded by tanks recently promised by Western countries.

Both Ukraine and Russia are believed to be building up their arsenals for an expected offensive in coming months. The war has been largely deadlocked on the battlefield during the winter.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France doesn’t exclude sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but he laid out multiple conditions before such a significant step is taken.

The conditions, he said, include not leading to an escalation of tensions or using the aircraft “to touch Russian soil,” and not resulting in weakening “the capacities of the French army."

He also said Ukraine must also formally request the planes, something that could happen Reznikov sits down for talks in Paris.

After months of haggling, Ukrainian authorities last week persuaded Western allies to send the tanks. That decision came despite the hesitation and caution of some NATO members, including the United States and Germany.

Asked by a reporter Monday if his administration was considering sending Ukraine F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden responded “no.”

Biden’s deputy national security adviser, Jon Finer, said in an MSNBC interview last week that U.S. would discuss fighter jets “very carefully” with Ukraine and allies.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared to balk at the prospect of providing fighter jets, suggesting Sunday that the reason for the entire discussion might be down to “domestic political motives” in some countries.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday there are “no taboos” in efforts to help Ukraine. But he added that sending jets “would be a very big next step.”

As in previous debates about how to help Ukraine, Poland is a leading advocate in the European Union for providing military aid. Poland, Slovakia and the Baltic countries on NATO’s eastern flank feel especially threatened by Russia.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?

A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
CNN

The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring

US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Washington Examiner

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
The Independent

China spy balloon - live: American military detects high-altitude surveillance balloon hovering over US

The US military is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude spy balloon as it makes its way over the northern United States.Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.“The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” Ryder said.“We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China],” he added. “Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration.”The spy balloon, which is the size of three buses, was spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday. It entered the US after flying in over the Aleutian Islands and made its way through Canada. Read More Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant near ND baseChina accuses Washington of wanting 'technological hegemony'British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to relaunch China flights
BILLINGS, MT
Reuters

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

WASHINGTON/KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia.
The Independent

Putin’s Ukraine invasion has pushed Sweden and Finland to join Nato – but Turkey is blocking it

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a moment of existential crisis for Europe, with Finland and Sweden seeking the security of Nato membership. However, Turkey’s opposition to that expansion – as its leader faces a tight spring presidential election – threatens that plan.Turkey has long had a troubled relationship with Sweden, worsened by the spat over Nato membership and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s need to look strong to would-be voters. This has taken on a whole new dimension since the burning of a copy of the Quran by a far-right politician at a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy