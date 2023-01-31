ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Shetland set for Up Helly Aa festival with women in squads for first time

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RK3Wo_0kX7ue7m00

Thousands of people are gathering for the main Up Helly Aa fire festival in Shetland , with women set to take part in the squads for the first time.

The Lerwick Up Helly Aa Committee last year decided to relax the long-standing custom of only allowing males to take part in the procession after members discussed how to take the event forward following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which attracts visitors from around the globe, sees people dressed as Vikings march through the streets of Lerwick to recreate its ancient Viking past, in a tradition dating back to the 19th century.

The walk is led by the Guizer Jarl, or chief guizer, and culminates with a torch-lit procession and a replica longboat being set alight.

The South Mainland Up Helly Aa festival appointed its first ever female jarl in 2015 and the decision on the Lerwick event came after people campaigned for women to be allowed to take part.

Up Helly Aa for Aa, which has campaigned for equal opportunity for all in the festival, welcomed the decision last year to allow women to take part in the Lerwick squads.

A spokesperson said: “This is absolutely wonderful news and something that members of our community have been asking for over a long period of time.

“We are more than delighted that the Up Helly Aa Committee have listened to folk who want the festival to be inclusive.”

This year there are no women in the main Jarl squad which leads the procession, however, women are taking part in other fancy dress squads involved in the event.

Festival organisers said it is not necessarily a surprise that there are no female participants in the 2023 Jarl Squad as the squad was formed in 2021, before the change lifting gender restrictions was announced in June 2022.

The Up Helly Aa Committee said: “It is expected that females participating in the Jarl Squad will evolve in the coming years but we’ll see females participating in some of the other 46 squads from the 2023 festival.”

Shetland and neighbouring Orkney were ruled by the Norse for about 500 years until they became part of Scotland in 1468.

The festival stems from the 1870s when a group of young local men wanted to put new ideas into Shetland’s Christmas celebrations.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Up Helly Aa: Viking warrior parade through streets of Lerwick

Shetland's famous Up Helly Aa fire festival - with women and girls in the torchlit procession for the first time - has witnessed the burning of a replica Viking galley light up the sky over Lerwick. The 142-year-old event, which celebrates the islands' Norse heritage, is the biggest fire festival...
The Independent

Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC

Caterham dog attack: Natasha Johnston named as victim

A woman who was mauled to death while walking a group of dogs has been named as Natasha Johnston. Ms Johnston, 28, from London, was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. Her name has been listed on the Surrey Coroner's Court website, and...
BBC

Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest

The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: No criminality found in death probe

An investigation into the death of a white-tailed eagle has found no evidence of unlawful killing. The satellite-tracked eagle was found dead on Bowcombe Road, on the Isle of Wight, in February 2022. Hampshire Constabulary said the bird initially tested positive for avian influenza and also had rodenticides in its...
NME

Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage could become permanent fixture

Glastonbury Festival’s iconic Pyramid Stage could become a permanent fixture in the future. Its steel framework remains in place all year round under rolling planning permission, but proposed plans could mean that it remains in place on a permanent basis for additional events. It would also mean that land...
lonelyplanet.com

Slow travel: From London to Edinburgh aboard the Caledonian Sleeper

The Caledonian Sleeper trundles between London and Scotland six times each week © Lucy Knott Photography / courtesy Caledonian Sleeper. Our slow travel series explores how you can take more mindful journeys by train, boat, bus or bike – with tips on how to reach your no-fly destination, and what to see and do along the way. Author Monisha Rajesh (Around the World in 80 Trains) recently traveled from London north to Edinburgh, Scotland on the Caledonian Express.
The Guardian

Two more members of the old boys’ club who brought Britain low

Nesrine Malik’s excellent article (England’s old boys’ club has evolved into ‘the network’, made up of high rollers and City slickers, 30 January) calls to mind the two great architects of Britain’s recent decline, George Osborne and David Cameron – network insiders who exemplify the blurred vision of the public that Nesrine describes. This enabled the “two posh boys who don’t know the price of milk” (Nadine Dorries) to do the financials over public sector cuts without caring about the effects.
The Independent

Missing North Sea rig worker named by police

A man who went missing from an oil rig has been named by police.Officers are investigating after Jason Thomas, 50, from Wales, went missing from the rig in the North Sea on Sunday 22 January, while it was being towed.A vast search operation was launched after the alarm was raised on the rig around 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen at around 9.20pm.Two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane were involved in the search, the Coastguard said.The search was later stood down.Officers went to the rig on Sunday 29 January to carry out inquiries.Police Scotland said they are liaising with agencies including the Health and Safety Executive, and the rig operator, to gather any information that may assist them in establishing the circumstances leading up to Mr Thomas being reported missing. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC

Tonbridge Christmas event banned from council land over pay row

Organisers of a Christmas event which has not paid its workers have been told they will not be able to use council land in future. The Castlemas event at Tonbridge Castle in Kent hosted 64 festive stalls, an igloo theatre, live music and a bar. According to a staff email,...
Time Out Global

These are officially the friendliest places to visit in the UK

We all know that some parts of the country have a friendlier rep than others. The North-West of England: more likely to have strangers smile at you and say ‘hello’ on the street. London: evil stares and people barging past like the world is about to end to get a space on the Tube.
BBC

Beaver family complete move from Tayside to Loch Lomond

A family of beavers has been moved from Tayside to Loch Lomond as part of efforts to boost biodiversity. It is only the third time in Scotland that such a translocation has taken place since the first trial at Knapdale in Argyll began in 2009. It is part of an...
BBC

Train strikes: Yorkshire railway stations fall silent

Normally bustling city railway stations fell largely silent as the latest wave of train strikes took hold. A walkout by drivers in the Aslef union on Wednesday left hubs in some of Yorkshire's biggest cities in a state of unfamiliar torpor. Halls and platforms which usually ring to the sound...
The Independent

Four-fifths of UK butterfly species have declined since 1970s

Around 80% of UK butterfly species have declined since the 1970s, according to a new report.Scientists at the wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation, who released the State Of UK Butterflies 2022 Report, said the drop in the colourful insects is indicative of the wider biodiversity crisis.Using data collected by volunteers across the country, the scientists measured butterfly abundance and distribution and found that habitat-specific butterflies, such as those dependent on flower-rich grassland, heathland and woodland clearings, have declined by 27% and have disappeared from two-thirds of the area they occupied in 1976.Other species that are able to breed in urban or...
The Independent

NHS launches cancer bus tour to drive up awareness

A special bus tour, whose route includes five areas across the country where early diagnosis rates for cancer are among the lowest, is being launched by the NHS.From Monday to Friday next week, the blue bus will carry teams of NHS staff and Cancer Research UK nurses who will give expert advice to passersby about common cancer signs and symptoms.The experts, including TV presenter and NHS Dr Dawn Harper at certain points, will also be able to chat about the importance of earlier diagnosis and where people can go for support or further advice.The first stop will be Blackburn, in...
The Independent

Trains between Scotland and England to be severely disrupted in latest strike

Train services between Scotland and England will be severely disrupted on Friday as rail unions walk out in their latest strike action.Members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will stop work in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.Rail operators warned of severe disruption, with trains that do run due to start later and finish much earlier than usual – typically between 7.30am and 6.30pm.Cross-border services operated by CrossCountry, Transpennine Express and Avanti West Coast will not run on Friday.LNER said it will run an amended service and Lumo, which run trains between Edinburgh and London,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy