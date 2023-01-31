ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Kate promises parents will have ‘very best information and support’ in launch of early years campaign

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Princess Kate has pledged that her new early years campaign will provide parents with the “very best support” to raise their children.

The Princess of Wales has launched her “life’s work,” the Shaping Us project, which aims to improve society’s understanding of the significance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

“It is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults,” Kate said in a speech at Bafta’s London headquarters.

