ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

I guess I’m a casual gamer now – but who cares?

By Dominik Diamond
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2T4U_0kX7uOCG00

I am addicted to video games again. Addicted like I haven’t been in years. Addicted to the point where my left thumb and right forefinger are borderline arthritic from playing them as soon as I open my eyes in the morning and last thing before I close them at night.

This is ridiculous behaviour in a man approaching his mid-50s. I should be waking up and performing pilates. My eyelids should droop while perusing Reader’s Digest at bedtime. I should be getting arthritis in my hands from planting peonies or unwrapping Werther’s Originals. But no. It’s games wot done it, and not even hardcore ones involving gods or war or elden rings. I am obsessed with what I once might have scornfully labelled casual gaming . I’m talking about Apple Arcade, which I am now convinced is the best value games delivery system on the planet in 2023. It has turned my phone into the most fun gaming console I’ve had since my Neo Geo in the 90s.

I can’t think of anything in the last 20 years that has given me so many games of such quality, variety, imagination and downright weirdness. I have helped trees grow by lopping off branches to guide them to sunlight in Prune. I have solved serious family problems by fixing folk’s gadgets in Assemble With Care. I have completed complex puzzles by dragging water through paint in Tint, built towns in Outlanders, souped up my word power with Word Laces and done … whatever the hell it was I did in Lifelike. (I think I was adapting alien life forms by melding their particles with others in deep space, but I just felt I was like being warmly submersed in a Pink Floyd album.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y34mu_0kX7uOCG00
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees – a casual game with a nice eco-message. Photograph: Broken Rules

I have attempted wacky urban planning with Mini Motorways, swung primates through rain forests in Gibbon, farted around getting frustrated with Lego in Builder’s Journey and pioneered my personage across America in The Oregon Trail. All of this for less than a fiver a month.

The irony is I had Apple Arcade for ages without using it – one of those classic modern subscriptions you buy because it sounds good but never have time to actually take advantage of. I finally started using it a few months ago because I was about to cancel it. Now it has me looking at Xbox Game Pass, wondering if that’s the one I should be defunding.

My iPhone introduced me to my favourite game of 2022, Marvel Snap (which isn’t part of the Apple Arcade subscription). I never considered playing a deckbuilding game before, but it was featured on the app store, so I tried it. Now I’d go so far as to say it is a perfect game. Gameplay, graphics, sound, sheen? It has it all, and it’s wonderful for comic-book geeks like me, with characters and locations true to the original pages that have enraptured me since childhood. I am irked that it involves the dreaded microtransactions, but you do not need to buy anything at all to be competitive in the game, which is as it should be. And it’s the first game I’ve felt I can play at a high standard online since Fifa.

It has now also given me what I suspect may end up being my favourite game of 2023: Pocket Card Jockey . I never thought I’d be spending my days playing a horse-racing solitaire game, but the folk who decide what games come out on Apple Arcade are geniuses. These games are also convincing me that a touch screen really is the most intuitive and versatile way of controlling games. Maybe it always was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cK9V8_0kX7uOCG00
Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! Photograph: Game Freak

All these games give me pure, uncomplicated joy. And joy is hard to find these days. I play them with a smile on my face, where so many modern video games make me grimace with stress or frustration. They are also complete games, delivered whole: no need for a patch or a 10 terabyte update on day one. Even games I don’t enjoy (I’m talking to YOU, Mutazione, and your impossible-to-find-and-place seeds!) still make me stroke my chin in appreciation at the imagination shown. I’ve not seen this standard of curated innovative entertainment since Channel 4 in the 90s.

I guess the cool kids may judge me now, secretly sticking a sign on the back of my cardigan that reads: Casual Gamer. But so what? If I am being honest, with the emotional, mental, financial and physical challenges that life throws up, I don’t know if I can be arsed investing 30 hours in a game right now. The next Fantasy might actually be my Final one. I may die before I complete Starfield. Currently I need games to fall into one of two categories: remarkable stories I can complete within a week; or games featuring superheroes, cards and/or cartoon animals that I can dip into for 10 minutes every hour.

  • This article was updated on Feb 1 to clarify that Marvel Snap is not included with an Apple Arcade subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around

When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
The Guardian

The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend

From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

‘Let them eat lentils’ won’t save us from animal farming – we must embrace meat substitutes

Do you hate the idea of animal-free meat? Many people do. Unsurprisingly, livestock farmers are often furiously opposed. More surprisingly, so are some vegans: “Why can’t people eat tofu and lentils, like me?” Well, the new products – plant-based, microbial and cell-cultured meat and dairy – are not aimed at vegans, but at the far greater number who like the taste and texture of animals. Many others instinctively recoil from the idea of food that seems familiar, but isn’t.
The Guardian

Virginia basketball coach fired for impersonating 13-year-old in game

A 22-year-old Virginia basketball coach has been fired after being accused of attempting to pass herself off as one of her 13-year-old players during a game. According to Norfolk’s WAVY TV 10, when one of the members of the Churchland junior varsity girls basketball team in Portsmouth was out of town earlier this month, Arlisha Boykins stepped in and impersonated the absent player in their game against Nansemond River.
VIRGINIA STATE
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’

It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
VERMONT STATE
seventeen.com

What Does "X" Mean in Text?

P.O.V: You're texting your crush to see if they'd want to hang out after school, and they hit you back with "Sure, see you later x." You instantly feel butterflies because they agreed to spend some time with you, but then feel a wave of confusion because of the random "x" they included at the end of their message. What does "x" mean in text, and is it a good thing?
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy