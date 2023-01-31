ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Family of Iowa missionary murdered in Jamaica says justice finally served

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - The family of an Iowa missionary murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago said justice is finally served. Randy Hentzel, from Ankeny, was with another missionary, Harold Nichols, when they were killed in 2016. Prosecutors charged two men in their deaths shortly after. Last week, one...
ANKENY, IA
who13.com

Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan

Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public …. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Senate Republicans passed school funding, Democrats …. Senate Republicans passed a new funding plan for public schools that matches...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

College Bus Flips Near Des Moines

(Polk County, IA) -- Several people have minor injuries after a college bus flipped on its side this morning east of Des Moines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says an Iowa Wesleyan University bus flipped over just before 9 o'clock near the Polk County landfill.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Many Hands Thrift Market Opening in Indianola This Spring

The new Indianola location of the Many Hands Thrift Market will open this spring. The store will include secondhand clothes, accessories, home décor pieces, kitchenware, toys, and more. The store will also offer specialty items like fair trade and Haitian-made products. Many Hands CEO Tim Brand said in a...
INDIANOLA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000

An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny police plan crackdown at 2 roadways where speeding is common

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny police traffic unit will be keeping a close eye on speeders along two major roadways this week. The department tweeted they'll have officers patrolling Southwest Magazine and Southwest Prairie Trail Parkway all week. According to the department, recent speed studies found 85% of drivers...
ANKENY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
B100

This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa

The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Another arrest made in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at an education center in Des Moines, Iowa. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Investigators say Tukes spoke with Preston Walls shortly after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy