ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

Humans Make Dogs More Aggressive, Says Study

By Alex Espitia
DogTime
DogTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T32P8_0kX7uKfM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stWU6_0kX7uKfM00

(Picture Credit: Silvia Hohaus / EyeEm via Getty Images)

For some time now, vets have argued that—contrary to popular belief—your dog’s breed has little to do with their aggression levels . Now, a new study has shown that your relationship with your dogs might make them more aggressive than you’d think.

What Exactly Makes Dogs More Aggressive?

The study, published in Applied Animal Behaviour Science , comes from researchers at the University of São Paulo in Brazil. “Pet dog aggression concerns both dogs and [parents’] wellbeing and their relationship,” says the study. “Aggressive behaviors often fall under the category of ‘undesired’ behaviors since they are mostly associated with negative contexts…However, aggression remains an important component of dogs’ behavioral development.” As such, researchers say we should understand “ ow, why, and when [aggression] occurs in pet dogs”.

With that goal in mind, researchers compiled various breeds of dogs, including mixed breeds. Altogether, the group numbered 665 dogs. According to Maria Fernanda Ziegler from the Sao Paulo Research Foundation ( FAPESP ), the study focused on “the correlations between aggressiveness and morphological, environmental, and social factors” in the studied canines.

Interestingly, the scientists’ surveys found that certain physical traits such as weight did influence aggressiveness, but there was something else as well. Amazingly, researchers found that social and environmental factors were better predictors of canine aggression. “The results highlight something we’ve been studying for some time: behavior emerges from interaction[sic] between the animal and its context,” said author and ethologist Briseida de Resende.

For example, researchers found that parents who walked their dogs every day generally had fewer aggression issues. Furthermore, the study suggested that “heavier dogs tend to be less disobedient than lighter pets”. Significantly, the study also claimed that “dogs owned by women bark less at strangers”. Lastly, the study’s results suggested that short-snouted breeds— Pugs , Bulldogs , and Shih Tzus —have worse behavior than medium and long-snouted dogs.

Dog Personalities—Like Humans—Are a Complex Relationship

The results, gathered through a series of surveys given to dog parents, were in line with the researchers’ hypothesis. Namely, “behavior is not only learned or influenced by genetics but also the result of constant interaction with the environment”. However, researchers stress that the correlations they found are not cause-and-effect. “We found relationships, but it’s impossible to say which comes first,” said Flávio Ayrosa, another author.

Still, the study provides convincing evidence that upsets the longstanding idea that the breed defines the dog. With this study—the first of its kind in Brazil—researchers are beginning to uncover the complexities of our favorite animals’ personalities.

The post Humans Make Dogs More Aggressive, Says Study appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 7

Berzerker_Raider
2d ago

funny, the only time my dog is aggressive is when someone lays hands on my wife, or myself. in which case better the dog than me. you'll walk away from my dog attacking you with your life.

Reply
3
Related
ScienceAlert

Dogs Can Be Aggressive For Lots of Reasons, And One of Them Is You

While some dog breeds have unfortunate reputations for being more aggressive than others, veterinarians and other animal experts have long been skeptical about this. A new study of 665 domestic dogs (Canis familiaris) in Brazil also points towards factors other than breed having stronger influences over this 'problematic' behavior. "The...
earth.com

What factors predict aggressiveness in dogs?

For a long time, scientists have used to associate dogs’ aggressiveness solely with breed. However, a paradigm shift has occurred over the past decade, due to research linking behavioral profiles to factors such as dogs’ sex, age, metabolism, and hormonal patterns. Now, based on a survey of 665...
studyfinds.org

Why are some dogs more aggressive? Blame the owner, study suggests

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Our four-legged friends come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and breeds. Between golden retrievers, Bernese Mountain dogs, and pugs or corgis, there’s truly a dog out there for everyone. Of course, some dogs tend to be more aggressive or disobedient than others. Now, fascinating new pup-centric research out of Brazil reports canine aggressiveness is likely influenced both by the dog’s prior life experiences and their owner’s characteristics and lifestyle choices.
DogTime

Dogs Have Special Ways To Communicate With Humans, Says Study

“Dogs show things to humans but pigs do not.” That’s the gist of a SciTech Daily article about a group of researchers studying how domestic animals communicate with us. Researchers in the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) in Budapest are at the forefront of studying the canine brain. Previously, professors at the university […] The post Dogs Have Special Ways To Communicate With Humans, Says Study appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Group Exercise Is Great for Dogs With Anxiety, Says Study

A new study shows that group exercise has significant benefits for dogs with anxiety. From Tufts University and the Center for Canine Behavioral Studies, the study was published in the Journal for Veterinary Behavior.  Dog Anxiety Is More Common Than You Think Notably, all the dogs in the study suffered from some type of anxiety […] The post Group Exercise Is Great for Dogs With Anxiety, Says Study appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

18 Different Types of Aggression in Dogs

"My dog is aggressive." This is a statement often heard by dog trainers, dog behavior consultants, veterinarians and veterinary behaviorists, but did you know that there are actually many forms of aggression in dogs?. The term "aggressive" is very vague. Depending on who you ask, this can mean various things....
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
VENICE, FL
pupvine.com

27 Least Aggressive Dog Breeds: Drumroll Please

We can agree upon the fact that some dog breeds are less likely to react to certain negative stimuli, and others have a shorter temper. However, after all of these years of experience with dogs, I can say that everything depends on the upbringing of the dog, and genetics plays a minor role here.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Sachin

A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted

Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy