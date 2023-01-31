C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats

Read full article on original website
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
Big Announcement About The Biggest Mardi Gras Party In Lake Charles Coming Thursday, Feb 2
It's the Mardi Gras season and everyone is hitting the Mardi Gras balls and events in Southwest Louisiana. Coming up Mardi Gras week, there are a ton of events taking place in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles. Mardi Gras week and weekend gets underway on Friday night, February 17th with...
Lake Charles American Press
Betty Hebert Thompson
Betty (Hebert) Thompson, age 99, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. She was born Aug. 26, 1923, to parents Maxim and Linda Hebert in Lake Charles, La. The family will welcome the public for visitation at J. E. Hixson & Sons Funeral Home Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?
That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
KLFY.com
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
Lake Charles American Press
Leona Hodges Hollingsworth
Leona Hodges Hollingsworth was born Dec. 3, 1945, and passed away on Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of 77. Leona retired after 25+ years as the Bookkeeper at South Beauregard High School. She also served on the Board of Directors for Beauregard Memorial Hospital and was elected as President of the Waterworks District 3 Water Board. Leona was also very active with the Board of Directors for Beauregard Electric Cooperation and enjoyed being an active member of the Ragley Historical Society. Leona looked forward to her weekly chore of keeping her perfectly manicured yard looking sharp. Her flowers were her passion and past time. She was a meticulous housekeeper and took great pride in cleaning and decorating her beautiful home. Leona loved God with all her heart. She loved her home church, The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy, and Pastor Wayne and Sis. Janet Neyland.
“Brain Bag” program launched at Jeff Davis Parish hospital
JENNINGS, La (KLFY)– Ochsner American Legion Hospital in Jennings has created a program to assist new mothers in developing their baby’s brains. The new ‘brain bags’ program is a way mothers giving birth at Ochsner’s American Legion Hospital can feel better about the development of their baby. Mindy Hertzel says the program has been in […]
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Inside The Golden Nugget Lake Charles Villa And Loft [VIDEO]
Regarding casino hotel accommodations in SWLA, the Golden Nugget Resort in Lake Charles is among the best. Their rooms are nice, even the basic Queen doubles and King's. Like most resorts, the Nugget has a few living spaces that are very impressive! A couple of weeks ago, I posted a tour of the casino's Presidential Suite on the penthouse level. If you thought that was nice, you must see the villas and lofts!
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
KPLC TV
Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
Lake Charles American Press
Denton F. Henrich
Denton F. Henrich, 80, of Moss Bluff, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the comfort of his home on the river surrounded by family. Denton was born July 29, 1942, in DeRidder, La., to Adolph and Vera Wilson Henrich. Denton grew up in Maplewood, La., along with his sister and two brothers whom were raised by their single mother. Learning self-sacrifice and perseverance from his mother, he excelled in academics. As a 1960 graduate of Sulphur High School, Denton was awarded a four-year basketball scholarship to McNeese State University. Excelling in math, Denton first obtained a Bachelor of Science from McNeese and continuing on at Louisiana State University, he obtained his Master’s in 1971. By 1974 he had completed his Master’s + 30 with a Certification in Administration. Beginning his career at DeQuincy High School as a coach and mathematics teacher, Denton went on to become an Assistant Principal at Maplewood Middle School and then Barbe High School. Denton completed the last nine of his thirty year educational career as the Principal of Barbe High School. Coach took pride in empowering students with his teaching and guidance in hopes that he would make enough difference to better their future. He extended his teaching through prison ministries to students of the C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy and Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. As a man of faith, he enjoyed attending church at First Baptist Moss Bluff and his men’s Bible study group where he cultivated friendships and met many of his fishing buddies. He took an active role in the lives of his grandchildren, often found in the rivers and marshes of Louisiana enjoying his favorite pastime, fishing. Denton and Ray had the privilege of building their dream home on the river. He enjoyed drinking coffee on the deck while watching wildlife with family and friends. He will be remembered for his love of family, supporting his children and following his grandchildren’s functions and sporting events. His stepson, Brett, would most like to recognize him for his unwavering dedication to his sister and mother, Ray during her seventeen year battle with emphysema.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
Lake Charles American Press
Billy Joseph O’Neal
Billy Joseph O’Neal, 84, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Billy Joseph O’Neal was born to Nannie Arledge O’Neal and George Edward O’Neal on July 27, 1938 in Sabine Parish. Billy was the youngest of six children. His father predeceased him when Billy was four years of age. He and the other children were raised by their mother. For work and family support the family returned to Beauregard Parish.
KPLC TV
SWLA residents say dangerous dogs should not return to neighborhood after attack
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A week ago, a 74-year-old man who lives southeast of Lake Charles was attacked by two German shepherds. His main concern now is that the dogs do not return to the neighborhood. “I was bit real bad here. They got me here. Then they got...
Lake Charles American Press
Jimmie Evelyn Wagstaff
Jimmie Evelyn Wagstaff, a resident of Moss Bluff, La., was born on Aug. 24,1935, in Patroon, Texas, and passed away on Jan. 26, 2023. She is survived by two daughters, Laura Lambert and husband, Gary W. Lambert of Tomball, Texas, and Jackie Mitchell of Houma, La.; grandchildren, Nicole LeBoeuf and husband, Jessie, Kristy Montgomery and husband, Jeff, Perry Boudwin Jr. and Lori Farrell; great-grandchildren, Tyler Olivier, Kassidy Montgomery, Laiken Olivier, Brennon Olivier, Laurie Olivier, Sara LeBoeuf, Kirstyn Montgomery, Ayden Farrell, Kameryn Montgomery, Daymon Smith, and Colton Farrell; great great grandchild, Daxton Adams; sister, Beatrice Parks of Carthage, Texas.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2023. Jordan Wayne Bordelon, 29, Westlake: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors; resisting a police officer with force; probation detainer.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022. Louisiana – On January 31, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that it is attempting to locate Christopher Smith, of DeRidder, Louisiana for a welfare concern. According to authorities, Christopher was last seen in June...
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
