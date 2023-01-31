Read full article on original website
WebMD
Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns
Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
Fox17
Could a hair test help doctors diagnose autism at younger ages
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1 in 44 American children have autism and most kids aren't diagnosed until after symptoms show up around age 4. But scientists say the condition could be detected much earlier. Researchers in New York have developed a groundbreaking test to find...
MedicalXpress
Study unexpectedly finds only 7 health symptoms directly related to 'long COVID'
In a new study, a team of University of Missouri researchers have made an unexpected discovery: People experiencing long-lasting effects from COVID-19—known as "long COVID" or post-COVID conditions—are susceptible to developing only seven health symptoms for up to a year following the infection. They are: fast-beating heart, hair loss, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain and obesity.
pharmacytimes.com
New Guideline Includes Family in the Treatment Approach for Childhood Obesity
Intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment is the most effective behavioral treatment for childhood obesity. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published a guide, titled “Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity,” which provides evidence that obesity treatment requires addressing multiple factors for children aged 2 years and older. Evidence-based recommendations include motivational interviewing, intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment, pharmacotherapy, metabolic surgery, and bariatric surgery.
MedicalXpress
Geriatric fracture program reduces length of hospital stay
Patients who were cared for within in the Geriatric Fracture Program at Cedars-Sinai were hospitalized for less time and at a lower cost than those whose physicians did not participate in the program, according to a study by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The results are published in a special issue of Health...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
What Are The Symptoms Of Walking Pneumonia?
Walking pneumonia, while mild compared to its traditional counterpart, should still be treated by a medical professional. Here are the symptoms to look out for.
legalexaminer.com
Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
Medical News Today
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
Brain cells gone haywire during sleep may lead to chronic pain, mouse study suggests
A mouse study hints at why chronic pain and poor sleep are linked.
MedicalXpress
Study unravels interplay between sleep, chronic pain and spinal cord stimulation
Often debilitating, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons individuals seek medical help. About 65 million adults in the United States are affected by chronic pain. Between 67 to 88 percent of them also suffer from sleep disturbances, including longer and more frequent nocturnal awakenings and poorer sleep quality. Moreover, sleep disorders also may exacerbate pain by contributing to the development of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and depression.
Medical News Today
How does Parkinson’s disease affect the body?
Parkinson’s disease is a type of brain disorder that causes uncontrolled or unintentional movements. Its effects can extend beyond muscle movements and include issues with balance, difficulties with the bowels, memory problems, and mental health challenges. Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated. people worldwide. By 2030, experts believe that...
Medical News Today
Can doctors cure Ewing sarcoma?
Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of bone or soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children. With treatment, doctors can often cure the disease. A person’s survival rate is also much higher if the tumor has not spread beyond where it started. Some factors, such as the size of...
Medical News Today
The link between Parkinson’s disease and seizures
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition resulting in involuntary shaking, slow movement, and stiff, inflexible muscles. Some people with Parkinson’s disease may also experience seizures, which are uncontrollable electrical disturbances in the brain. Epilepsy is a condition in which people have recurrent seizures. Seizures. from boosting the glutamate...
Many adults with epilepsy have fear of public spaces
Many adults with epilepsy have agoraphobia, or a fear of public places, new research suggests.
Signs and Symptoms of Crohn’s Disease
Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and discomfort in your digestive system. People with Crohn’s disease may experience a variety of gastrointestinal signs and symptoms including diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, and ulcers. Non-gastrointestinal (stomach-related) symptoms of Crohn’s disease include arthritis, eye inflammation, bone loss, and kidney stones.Symptoms of Crohn’s disease can vary from person to person and depend on several factors including the location and severity of the inflammation in your intestines and what age you begin developing symptoms.In most cases, symptoms begin gradually and worsen over time. Some people with the condition...
technologynetworks.com
TB Vaccine Does Not Protect Elderly Against COVID-19
The tuberculosis vaccine (or BCG vaccine) does not protect elderly with co-morbidities against disease symptoms caused by a coronavirus infection. This was reported in the BCG-PRIME study which was initiated during the early days of the corona pandemic when no vaccines against the virus were available. As a collaborative effort, the study was designed and conducted in a very short time in 20 Dutch hospitals led by UMC Utrecht. After the main findings were already released in 2021, the full results of the study were published this week in Clinical Microbiology and Infection.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
American Diabetes Association Updates Standards of Care for 2023
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has updated its official treatment guidelines, called the Standards of Care in Diabetes — 2023, and published them in the journal Diabetes Care — with notable changes seen in recommendations regarding weight loss, sleep, physical activity, and more. The ADA updates its treatment...
MedicalXpress
Serious eating disorder ARFID is highly heritable, according to new twin study
Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) is strongly influenced by genetic factors, according to a twin study examining this relatively new type of eating disorder. The study has been published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry by researchers at Karolinska Institutet. ARFID is a serious eating disorder that leads to malnutrition and...
