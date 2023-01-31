Preliminary Hearing: Judge Denies Motion for Felony Charge to Be Reduced in Catalytic Converter Theft Case

Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Man Sentenced to Probation, but Jailed Because No Space in Residential Program
WOODLAND, CA – A man convicted of vandalism and causing a forest fire was sentenced Tuesday here in Yolo County Superior Court to attend a mental health diversion court and a residential program instead of a jail sentence, but because the program did not have any available beds he was ordered to jail instead.
goldrushcam.com
Two Sacramento Men Indicted for Conspiring to Distribute Over 14 Ounces of Fentanyl and Over 17 Ounces of Methamphetamine
February 2, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Jan. 26, 2023, a federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Gilbert Ramirez, 25, and Michael Valentino Lovato, 33, both of. Sacramento, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl...
Man found guilty for attempted murder of CHP Officer
(KTXL) — A man was found guilty on Tuesday for the attempted murder of a California Highway Patrol Officer in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. – Video above: Homicide Suspect Expected to Survive from Officer Involved Shooting Aaron Quinn was found guilty of attempted murder, transporting methamphetamine for sale, reckless […]
contracosta.news
Pittsburg Police Say Murder Investigation Leads to Guilty Verdict in Road Rage Shooting
On April 24, 2022, Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia was the victim of a road rage incident in which he was shot at 24 times. Six of those rounds struck Mr. Vasquez-Garcia and another 11 rounds hit a nearby occupied home. Pittsburg Police officers responded to the shooting and found Mr. Vasquez-Garcia suffering...
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
Man dies in Suisun City hospital weeks after being stabbed several times
(KTXL) — A man died in a Suisun City hospital on Wednesday after weeks of being treated for several puncture wounds, according to the Suisun City Police Department. – Video above: San Joaquin Correctional Officer arrested following investigation The man was delivered to the hospital at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15 and police responded to […]
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
contracosta.news
Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police
The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
Butte County Sheriff’s Office ‘committed’ to solving Tyler Dickson’s murder
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reiterated last week that it is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of San Pablo resident Tyler Dickson at a campground in Oroville on July 3, 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said...
davisvanguard.org
Study Charges California’s Lake County Failing Indigent Clients; Suggests $4.65 Million Fix, State Accepting More Responsibility to Aid Counties in Providing Help for Those Who Can’t Afford Attorney
LAKEPORT, CA – Often “unprepared” lawyers who may not be “qualified or trained” are generally not providing “effective representation” in Lake County, just 120 miles north of San Francisco, violating the Fourteenth Amendment rights of indigent clients, according to a comprehensive, 109-page report released Wednesday by the Sixth Amendment Center (6AC).
goldrushcam.com
Contra Costa County Man Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme Involving Solar Generators by DC Solar
February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ryan Guidry, 45, of Pleasant Hill, was sentenced on Tuesday to six years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $619,415,950. in restitution for participating in a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme involving DC Solar, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. On...
Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting
(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave. We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
People call on city to take action against Del Paso Boulevard abandoned building break ins
SACRAMENTO — There is a plea from businesses along a once-bustling part of Sacramento struggling to bounce back after the pandemic.We caught up with the head of a brew pub that had to evacuate Tuesday night before after a fire at an empty building next door.He said it's part of a much bigger problem that he and others have brought to the city but says no one seems to be listening."All of a sudden, one of my staff comes in [and] they're like, 'Smoke! There's a fire! We got to go, we got to go!' " said Jonathan Tate, head...
2 arrested in connection with teen's shooting at smoke shop in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call on Saturday just before 6 p.m. of shots fired near a business on Arden Way. A few minutes later, a Sacramento police officer was waved down by the victim at a nearby gas station. Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting happened at a smoke shop on Arden Way, approximately a half mile away. The victim, an 18-year-old teen was taken to a local hospital by ambulance...
KCRA.com
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
KRON4
Pleasant Hill man sentenced for billion-dollar Ponzi scheme
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A Pleasant Hill man was sentenced to prison Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $619 million in restitution for participating in a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, prosecutors announced. The former solar power company executive, 45-year-old Ryan Guidry, was sentenced to serve six years and...
Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980.
