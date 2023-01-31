ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Preliminary Hearing: Judge Denies Motion for Felony Charge to Be Reduced in Catalytic Converter Theft Case

By Vanguard Court Watch Interns
davisvanguard.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

Two Sacramento Men Indicted for Conspiring to Distribute Over 14 Ounces of Fentanyl and Over 17 Ounces of Methamphetamine

February 2, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Jan. 26, 2023, a federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Gilbert Ramirez, 25, and Michael Valentino Lovato, 33, both of. Sacramento, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man found guilty for attempted murder of CHP Officer

(KTXL) — A man was found guilty on Tuesday for the attempted murder of a California Highway Patrol Officer in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. – Video above: Homicide Suspect Expected to Survive from Officer Involved Shooting Aaron Quinn was found guilty of attempted murder, transporting methamphetamine for sale, reckless […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
FAIRFIELD, CA
contracosta.news

Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police

The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
davisvanguard.org

Study Charges California’s Lake County Failing Indigent Clients; Suggests $4.65 Million Fix, State Accepting More Responsibility to Aid Counties in Providing Help for Those Who Can’t Afford Attorney

LAKEPORT, CA – Often “unprepared” lawyers who may not be “qualified or trained” are generally not providing “effective representation” in Lake County, just 120 miles north of San Francisco, violating the Fourteenth Amendment rights of indigent clients, according to a comprehensive, 109-page report released Wednesday by the Sixth Amendment Center (6AC).
LAKE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting

(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave.  We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

People call on city to take action against Del Paso Boulevard abandoned building break ins

SACRAMENTO — There is a plea from businesses along a once-bustling part of Sacramento struggling to bounce back after the pandemic.We caught up with the head of a brew pub that had to evacuate Tuesday night before after a fire at an empty building next door.He said it's part of a much bigger problem that he and others have brought to the city but says no one seems to be listening."All of a sudden, one of my staff comes in [and] they're like, 'Smoke! There's a fire! We got to go, we got to go!' " said Jonathan Tate, head...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 arrested in connection with teen's shooting at smoke shop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call on Saturday just before 6 p.m. of shots fired near a business on Arden Way. A few minutes later, a Sacramento police officer was waved down by the victim at a nearby gas station. Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting happened at a smoke shop on Arden Way, approximately a half mile away. The victim, an 18-year-old teen was taken to a local hospital by ambulance...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says

One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4

Pleasant Hill man sentenced for billion-dollar Ponzi scheme

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A Pleasant Hill man was sentenced to prison Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $619 million in restitution for participating in a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, prosecutors announced. The former solar power company executive, 45-year-old Ryan Guidry, was sentenced to serve six years and...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez

MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980. 
MARTINEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy