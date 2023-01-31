Read full article on original website
Top In-State Prospect Sets Commitment Date
One of the nation's top scorers is set to announce his commitment Friday afternoon. Labaron Philon, a 6-foot-4 point guard, plays for Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama. Philon is the highest ranked player in the 2024 recruiting cycle from the state of Alabama. Philon has narrowed his list of...
New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area
OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
Coming up clutch: Ja’Keith Carr leads Auburn High to area championship
Every basketball player has a routine for shooting free throws. Ja’Keith Carr is no different. He receives the ball from the referee, inhales, exhales, dribbles once then pauses for a beat, then takes his shot. Against Central-Phenix City, in a one-possession overtime game, with four seconds left, the game...
One of Auburn’s Firsts
AUBURN — After growing up during segregation and attending a training school in Auburn, John Lockhart bounded past segregation and racism to become the first Black sergeant, lieutenant and captain in the Auburn Police Division. Lockhart grew up in Auburn from the age of 10. His parents died when...
Opelika’s Bryce Speakman signs with Gadsden State Community College
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School senior Bryce Speakman has signed to play baseball at Gadsden State Community College. Congratulations, Bryce!. “I just felt it was the right place for me. I wanted to go the junior college route, I felt it was the best route for me. I really liked what coach Lewis had to offer up at Gadsen State,” said Opelika senior Bryce Speakman.
How to plan a perfect weekend getaway at Auburn’s Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center
Just two hours southeast of Birmingham lies Auburn—“The Loveliest Village On The Plains”. Already regarded as a foodie destination (and for good reason) Auburn is now home to the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center—a bustling academic building with a state-of-the-art restaurant, five-star hotel, delectable food hall and so much more.
Anna Caroline McKelvey
Recent Auburn University graduate, Anna Caroline McKelvey, is on the hunt to put her degree to use. With unmatched determination, McKelvey can’t wait to show off her skills in one of her favorite communities – Lake Martin. While she’s heavily into the process of applying for jobs, she’s...
Girls In The Game Class of 2023 Announced
COLUMBUS – The Columbus State University Department of Athletics is proud to announce the Girls In The Game Class of 2023. The Class of 2023 will be recognized at the Eighth Annual Girls In The Game luncheon, presented by the Hughston Clinic, and will be held on Thursday, April 13 in the Frank G. Lumpkin, Jr. Center on CSU’s Main…
Walk-On’s to Celebrate Grand Opening in Opelika
OPELIKA — Tiger Town will soon be hosting game days with a taste of Louisiana when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 6. Located at 3041 Capps Way, just a few minutes from the Auburn University campus, Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration and festivities at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by its executive team and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Auburn student wins Miss Alabama 2023
The 2023 Miss Alabama USA Pageant was held in the Gogue Performing Arts Center on January 27th and 28th. There were 37 women competing in this pageant. The contestants competed in multiple competitions such as swimwear, ball gown and interviews. On the second night of the pageant, the number of contestants decreases to 16, continuously going down until one contestant was ultimately chosen.
One Rainey McCullers School of the Arts student unable to play baseball
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sports can be a big part of the student experience, that’s why some Muscogee County parents are hoping to see a change in the athletic policy soon. A student who attends Rainey McCullers School of the Arts was told he could not play baseball at another school that offers sports, unlike Rainey McCullers.
