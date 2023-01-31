Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: My grandfather survived the Holocaust – beyond the horror, one enduring lesson stayed with him
When my grandfather arrived in England in 1947, having endured Auschwitz-Birkenau and Stutthof concentration camps in the preceding years, he was greeted at the dock by his stepfather. “Where is your luggage?” was the first question he was asked, and my grandfather laughed before replying: “What I’m wearing is what I have.”That survival instinct and sanguine good humour would remain with Zigi Shipper for the rest of his life, which came to an end this week. When I called to check in at the height of a global pandemic in 2020, he brushed it off with the words, “Am...
‘Jews do not have a monopoly on persecution’ major paper complains on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Conservative Twitter users slammed a USA Today Network paper that warned Jewish people not to act like they have the "monopoly on persecution and atrocities."
My grandfather plotted a daring escape from Auschwitz. Here's how he cheated death
My grandfather plotted a daring escape from the Auschwitz death camp. He cheated death in the Holocaust, but had to escort his sister to the gas chamber.
New book reveals the intricate plans for Nazis' Auschwitz death camp
The plans, including for Auschwitz-Birkenau's gas chambers, crematoria and watchtowers (above), are revealed in the new book 'Designing a Death Camp', which is published in English and Polish.
Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand
The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the...
Christians Who Were Nazi Victims To Be Remembered on January 27th
On January 27, the world will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism. Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology. But few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith.
Uncovering the Dark Food Policies Used by the Nazis During the Third Reich
When most people think of the Nazis, they think of the Holocaust and the millions of people who were killed as a result of their policies. However, the Nazis were not just focused on extermination; they were also focused on control. And one way they did this was by controlling the food that people ate.
Forger Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust Dies at 97
Adolfo Kaminsky, who forged birth certificates and other documents to save Jewish children from the death camps during the Holocaust, has died at age 97. The Frenchman toiled in an underground laboratory in Nazi-occupied Paris that, he told The New York Times, made or altered 10,000 documents to help Jews get to safety. After World War II ended, he continued to volunteer as a forger, helping insurgents across the globe and Americans trying to dodge the draft. “I saved lives because I can’t deal with unnecessary deaths — I just can’t,” he told the Times in 2016. “All humans are equal, whatever their origins, their beliefs, their skin color. There are no superiors, no inferiors. That is not acceptable for me.”Read it at The New York Times
16 objects from Germany tell story of Holocaust in new ways
BERLIN (AP) — Lore Mayerfeld was 4 years old when she escaped from the Nazis in 1941. Together with her mother, the little Jewish girl ran away from her German hometown of Kassel with nothing but the clothes she wore and her beloved doll, Inge. Mayerfeld found a safe...
The Jewish Press
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Dwight D. Eisenhower Took Extra Measures to Ensure the Holocaust Was Never Forgotten
Dwight D. Eisenhower viewed firsthand the crimes that were committed by the Germans at concentration camps when he visited the newly-liberated Ohrdruf during the Second World War. The sights were so heinous that he knew he needed to not only bring the information home to America, but make sure the truth was preserved. Eisenhower had the foresight to ensure a future where the crimes of the Holocaust could be denied would never exist.
Remembrance Day: Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told
The few remaining members of Hungary’s Jewish underground want their story told.
The Dark History Of The Reichstag Fire: How The Nazis Used False Flag Propaganda To Seize Power
On the night of February 27th, 1933 a fire was lit in the Reichstag building which almost immediately implicated the Nazi party as the instigators of this event. Little did most citizens know at the time that what officials would later come to call a false flag conspiracy had been part of Adolf Hitler’s plan all along. Find out more in this article about how Hitler and his cronies used propaganda and false flag tactics to seize power in Germany and complete their nefarious agenda.
How this Holocaust heroine saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death
Holocaust heroine Corrie ten Boom saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death by defying the Nazis and smuggling children out one by one to welcoming homes.
Lessons we should have learned from the liberation of Auschwitz and other Nazi camps
This article originally appeared on 01.27.20From 1940 to 1945, an estimated 1.3 million people were deported to Auschwitz, the largest complex of Nazi concentration camps. More than four out of five of those people—at least 1.1 million people—were murdered there.On January 27, 1945, Soviet forces liberated the final prisoners from these camps—7,000 people, most of whom were sick or dying. Those of us with a decent public education are familiar with at least a few names of Nazi extermination facilities—Auschwitz, Dachau, Bergen-Belsen—but these are merely a few of the thousands (yes, thousands) of concentration camps, sub camps, and ghettos spread across Europe where Jews and other targets of Hitler's regime were persecuted, tortured, and killed by the millions.
Holocaust: Jewish man saved during WWII reunites with family of savior after nearly 80 years
A Jewish man who was saved by a Belgian family as a child during the Holocaust was reunited with descendants of his rescuers for the first time, nearly 80 years later.
oprahdaily.com
Rhyme and Reason: Phillis Wheatley's Life of Inspiration
Phillis Wheatley, the enslaved prodigy poet, has fascinated readers since the 18th century, even before the 1773 publication of her volume, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral. David Waldstreicher’s expansive new biography, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence, is sure to inspire new generations with the story of the genius child, brought to America on the slave ship Phillis, for which she was named by her mistress, Susanna Wheatley, who soon discovered and helped to nurture her intellectual and literary gifts. Hailed as a marvel, a miracle even, taught to read English by Susanna and her daughter, she soon penned odes and elegies to and for the elite generation that led America to revolution. They responded in turn. George Washington corresponded with her, Benjamin Franklin visited her in London, and Thomas Jefferson wrote a disparaging, white supremacist assessment of her literary capacity. Her name has graced schools and other organizations and institutions in Black communities nationwide.
The Jewish Press
Yad Vashem Book Of Names Of Holocaust Victims On Display At The United Nations
January 26, the day before Holocaust Remembrance Day, marked the inauguration of the exhibition Yad Vashem Book of Names of Holocaust Victims at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. The installation is a massive book that stands 6.56 feet high, 26.45 feet long and 3.3 feet deep. Inside the pages are 4.8 million alphabetically recorded names of men, women and children who perished during the Shoah. Lights from below illuminate the names to honor their memories.
Comments / 0