Priscilla Presley’s First Words After Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Over the weekend, Priscilla Presley bid farewell to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley at a public memorial at Graceland. On Monday, Priscilla showed her appreciation for all the outpouring love and support that she has received, tweeting, “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”
Lisa Marie Presley’s last days exposed: $35M ‘money grab,’ drugs, custody showdown
As awards season accolades continue to pour in for the glitzy, surrealistic “Elvis” biopic, there’s no denying the all-too-true, tragic life and death of his little girl. A bombshell documentary — “TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy” (airing Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. on Fox) — sheds new light on the superstar scion’s demise, with accusations of drug abuse, references to scarily rapid weight loss and mysterious insurance policies and claims of “fraud” and a “money grab.” Elvis Presley’s only child died of cardiac arrest at age 54 on Jan. 12. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77, her adult...
AOL Corp
Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service
Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
TMZ.com
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words to Lisa Marie Presley Uncovered Following Her Untimely Death
Elvis Presley's final words to Lisa Marie Presley are gaining the spotlight again after the latter's death. The King of Rock and Roll died on Aug. 16, 1977, following a cardiac arrest. Decades later, his only daughter suffered the same health issue and died on Jan. 12. Before Lisa Marie's...
Tragic Details About Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley
Riley Keough is the oldest child of Danny Keough and the late Lisa Marie Presley. While much of her life has been privileged and unbelievable for a lot of us, Keough has also suffered tragedy and hardship that might be equally difficult to comprehend. For example, Keough was never able...
Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland
The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
Is Priscilla Presley OK? Reports Claim She Has Battled With Skin Cancer and Memory Loss
On Jan. 12, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital after undergoing cardiac arrest. A few hours later, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the tragic news that Lisa Marie had passed away at age 54. This came as...
Lisa Marie Presley’s $1.2M Income & Child Support Payments Revealed In Docs Filed Before Death
Lisa Marie Presley had an annual income of $1.2 million prior to her death at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The amount was agreed on by her and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, who is also the father of her 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper, the documents show. There was also a Mandatory Settlement Conference regarding child support payments attended by the former spouses on Oct. 3., and they set the base support using a $1,204,020 annual income for Lisa Marie.
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days: Opioids, Plastic Surgery, and Drastic Weight Loss (Report)
Lisa Marie Presley passed away January 12, and new details have emerged about her final days. TMZ reports Presley wanted to look her best for award season as she helped promote “Elvis,” a movie about her late father’s life. Insiders tell the site that she had plastic...
Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins
Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
Riley Keough Shares A Photo From The ‘Last Time’ She Saw Her ‘Beautiful Mama’ Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough, eldest daughter of Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie Presley, mourned her late mother with another poignant tribute on Tuesday, Jan 24. Riley, a new mom herself, shared a pic to Instagram of the last time she saw Lisa Marie. In the snap, Riley leaned in towards her mom as they sat for dinner at a restaurant. Riley, 33, wore a silver crop top and matching skirt, while Lisa wore a stylish black jacket with brass buttons, her hair falling in loose curls around her shoulders. Riley, bearing a strong resemblance to her mama, wore her hair long and straight.
suggest.com
Why The Burial Garden At Graceland Is Controversial For Some Elvis Presley Fans
On Sunday, hundreds of friends and fans flooded the Graceland burial garden to honor the memory of Lisa Marie Presley. However, fans of the singer may not know that the burial grounds at Graceland have been the subject of various controversies and conspiracies ever since Presley was laid to rest there in 1977.
AOL Corp
Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years
Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's Legacy
In a recent development, a sarcophagus belonging to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley has been revealed at Graceland, the famous Memphis estate where her father lived and died. The sarcophagus, which is made of marble and adorned with intricate carvings, was discovered in the basement of Graceland during a recent renovation project.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia says Lisa Marie Presley’s death is ‘still so surreal’
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has opened up about his famous family.Garcia, a musician, is the son of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi.The 35-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight growing up, telling People: “A lot of people know about me. But they don’t know me.”Garcia was recently in the public eye when he attended a memorial at Graceland for his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley on 22 January.Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis, died aged 54 on 12 January after being admitted to hospital after a cardiac episode.Speaking about his half-sister’s death, Garcia said: “It’s...
