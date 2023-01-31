Read full article on original website
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to winter storm damage
Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration for Smith County on Thursday due to damage caused by the winter storm. Icy conditions have caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the county. The City of Tyler also reported “significant property damage throughout the city,” and damage assessments are still underway.
The Goodman Museum closes due to hazard from trees
The Goodman Museum is temporarily closed due to two leaning trees on the house, according to the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. As the weather continues to wreck havoc on the East Texas area, it has now shutdown the Goodman Museum until all safety hazards caused by the trees can be cleared.
PHOTOS: Winter storm aftermath in Tyler
Tyler residents are dealing with the aftermath of wintry weather. The city saw ice accumulations of up to half an inch. Ice collected on power lines and trees, triggering thousands of power outages across Smith County. Utility crews, tree service companies and city parks and recreation employees were stationed throughout...
Bossier Elementary, Atkins Elementary recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campus schools
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
Oncor says restoration times difficult to predict
Thousands of Smith County residents without power are wondering when it will be restored. Oncor representatives say crews are working diligently to fix power lines downed by freezing rain, ice and fallen trees, but have faced challenges. “We are working around the clock,” Tom Trimble, Oncor’s customer service east region...
Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas
TEXARKANA, Tx. - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
Travis Turner trial underway in alleged murder of Jennifer Garrett
NEW BOSTON, Texas – T trial is underway in Bowie County for the man accused in the alleged murder of Jennifer Garrett, 29, of Texarkana. Travis Turner has pleaded not guilty in the death of his former girlfriend on Aug. 12, 2021. Two of Garrett’s friends testified Wednesday of...
SPAR hosts the Art and Stem of Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - SPAR is hosting the Art and STEM of Mardi Gras. It's a free STEM event where K-12 students can build and test their own Mardi Gras float. It's happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the A.B. Palmer Recreation Center on 547 E. 79th Street in Shreveport.
83rd Golden Gloves set for Feb. 16-18 in Longview
LONGIVEW — The 83rd annual Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament is set for Feb. 16-18 at the Longview Exhibit Center located at 1123 Jaycee Drive. The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, features two special classes within a diverse field of boxers 8-40: All-Comer’s Division (novice fighter’s) and Women’s Open.
