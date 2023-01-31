ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
The Denver Gazette

California refuses to sign onto Colorado River states' proposal for usage reductions

Colorado and five other Colorado River states have reached a consensus on how they plan to reduce their water usage, the states announced Monday. California, notably, is not a part of the consensus. The proposal, which the states will submit to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, suggests changes to the criteria for Colorado River usage reductions, including operating guidelines for Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell and Hoover Dam at...
COLORADO STATE
AZFamily

Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
PHOENIX, AZ
Oscar

fishing license Colorado from Walmart

Fishing is a popular pastime in the state of Colorado, and obtaining a fishing license is a necessary step for any angler looking to cast their line in the state's waterways. Walmart is one of the many retailers in Colorado that offers fishing licenses for purchase.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West

According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
COLORADO STATE
smartmeetings.com

Smart Moves in Colorado, Utah and More

Babich is events manager for The Gant Aspen in Colorado. Babich previously worked with Aspen Ski Company, which took her to restaurants such as Ajax Tavern, Limelight Aspen, Limelight Snowmass and Sam’s. She has also worked with Kenichi Aspen, Matsuhisa Aspen, Hotel Jerome and W Hotel Aspen. : Colorado:...
COLORADO STATE

