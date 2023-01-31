Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret
Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
France 24
Israel takes measures against 'families of terrorists' after attacks in east Jerusalem
Israel sealed the family home Sunday of a Palestinian in east Jerusalem who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to revoke certain rights of attackers' relatives. The security cabinet announced a slew of steps late Saturday, including revoking the rights to social security of "the families...
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Response May Not be Enough this Time
Less than a month after its establishment, the “extremely” right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu-Bezalel Smotrich-Itamar Ben-Gvir finds itself in its first volatile and particularly complex baptism by fire on security matters. Even though the current wave of terrorism began about 11 months ago during the previous government – this weekend’s terrorist attacks, and especially the attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, showed that the escalation is not going to let up any time soon – and if anything, it is going to get worse.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
National security alarm bells are ringing due to Iran’s warlike saber-rattling and terrorism in Latin America, prompting a warning from some in Congress.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
Israeli lawmakers demand clearance of Bedouin encampment
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure.
US and Israel launch largest military exercise ever despite concerns over Netanyahu's government
The US and Israel launched their largest joint military exercise ever on Monday, sending a clear signal to Iran and underscoring the strength of their alliance despite concerns over the composition of the new Israeli government which includes ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious parties.
The Jewish Press
World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
The Jewish Press
Coastal Israel Rattled by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake
Residents of Israel living along the country’s Mediterranean coast were rattled Wednesday by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake, the Israel Geological Survey said. The earthquake struck the area between Greece and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, with its epicenter recorded some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Lindos, in the Greek island of Rhodes.
The Jewish Press
Russia Denounces Drone Strikes on Iran Reportedly Carried Out by Israel
Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday condemned “provocative efforts” similar to the Jan. 28 drone attacks on an Iranian defense company and warned that they could lead to an uncontrolled escalation in the Middle East. “We strongly condemn any provocative efforts that have...
Israel Responsible for Drone Attack on Iranian Defense Compound, Report Says
Israel was responsible for the drone strike on an Iranian defense compound on Saturday night, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. Three drones targeted a munitions compound in the city of Isfahan, with two of them exploding on the facility’s roof while the third was shot down by Iranian forces. “Such actions cannot impact the determination and intent of our experts for peaceful nuclear progress,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement, according to the government news service PadDolat. The attack was the first strike on Iranian facilities under re-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has seemingly continued the shadow war enacted by his predecessor. It also followed the largest joint exercise between U.S. and Israeli military forces, which brought 7,500 soldiers together to test their capabilities in the event of an attack on Iran. Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Comments / 0