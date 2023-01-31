ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret

Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Response May Not be Enough this Time

Less than a month after its establishment, the “extremely” right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu-Bezalel Smotrich-Itamar Ben-Gvir finds itself in its first volatile and particularly complex baptism by fire on security matters. Even though the current wave of terrorism began about 11 months ago during the previous government – this weekend’s terrorist attacks, and especially the attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, showed that the escalation is not going to let up any time soon – and if anything, it is going to get worse.
Reuters

Israeli lawmakers demand clearance of Bedouin encampment

KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure.
The Jewish Press

World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks

US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
The Jewish Press

Coastal Israel Rattled by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake

Residents of Israel living along the country’s Mediterranean coast were rattled Wednesday by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake, the Israel Geological Survey said. The earthquake struck the area between Greece and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, with its epicenter recorded some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Lindos, in the Greek island of Rhodes.
The Jewish Press

Russia Denounces Drone Strikes on Iran Reportedly Carried Out by Israel

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday condemned “provocative efforts” similar to the Jan. 28 drone attacks on an Iranian defense company and warned that they could lead to an uncontrolled escalation in the Middle East. “We strongly condemn any provocative efforts that have...
TheDailyBeast

Israel Responsible for Drone Attack on Iranian Defense Compound, Report Says

Israel was responsible for the drone strike on an Iranian defense compound on Saturday night, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. Three drones targeted a munitions compound in the city of Isfahan, with two of them exploding on the facility’s roof while the third was shot down by Iranian forces. “Such actions cannot impact the determination and intent of our experts for peaceful nuclear progress,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement, according to the government news service PadDolat. The attack was the first strike on Iranian facilities under re-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has seemingly continued the shadow war enacted by his predecessor. It also followed the largest joint exercise between U.S. and Israeli military forces, which brought 7,500 soldiers together to test their capabilities in the event of an attack on Iran. Read it at The Wall Street Journal

