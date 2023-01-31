Israel was responsible for the drone strike on an Iranian defense compound on Saturday night, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. Three drones targeted a munitions compound in the city of Isfahan, with two of them exploding on the facility’s roof while the third was shot down by Iranian forces. “Such actions cannot impact the determination and intent of our experts for peaceful nuclear progress,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement, according to the government news service PadDolat. The attack was the first strike on Iranian facilities under re-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has seemingly continued the shadow war enacted by his predecessor. It also followed the largest joint exercise between U.S. and Israeli military forces, which brought 7,500 soldiers together to test their capabilities in the event of an attack on Iran. Read it at The Wall Street Journal

4 DAYS AGO