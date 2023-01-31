ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

NPR

In first GOP-led hearing about the border, witnesses paint sharply different pictures

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee used their first hearing of the new Congress to zero in on what they call a crisis at the southern U.S. border. The committee's chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, presided over a hearing Wednesday billed as "The Biden Border Crisis — Part I." As the name implies, it's the first of what are likely to be many GOP-led hearings on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Egg Smuggling On The Rise As Prices Continue To Soar: People Risk Fines And Penalties For Affordable Eggs

Egg prices in the United States have recently skyrocketed, increasing by 49.1% in November. This increase is largely due to a bird flu outbreak, which has impacted about 57.8 million birds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The outbreak of bird flu is a recent phenomenon in the United States and has left many scrambling to find affordable eggs.
NPR

A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market

A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Morning news brief

U.S. aims to expand its access to military bases in the Philippines. FBI searches Biden's vacation home for classified data. Republicans hold their first hearing of the new Congress about the border. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Military analysts sometimes use this term, unsinkable aircraft carrier. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. That's the term...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

Haiti is in the midst of one of the worst political crises in its history

We go next to Haiti, where it seems democracy has fallen apart. The country does not have a single regularly elected official. Everybody's terms expired, and nobody has held new elections. Last week, some police turned on the de facto prime minister. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Prime...
NPR

Inflation is coming down but the Fed isn't about to declare victory just yet

Inflation is coming down, but the watchdogs at the Federal Reserve aren't ready to declare a victory just yet. Instead, the Fed is expected to order another boost in interest rates today. The central bank is trying to hold down inflation. Today's rate hike is expected to be smaller than the last six.
New Jersey 101.5

Major recall announced for sausage, salami products

🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
NPR

A knockoff of ChatGPT speaks in a different language: cat

It's called CatGPT. Ask a question, and it replies "meeeeeeeeow." A Dutch data-journalist says he started the project while learning how to make a basic website. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence program that generates words in response to a prompt. A knock-off speaks in a...
NPR

Debt ceiling stalemate is one of the issues Biden and McCarthy will discuss

President Biden says he will not negotiate with Republicans over whether to pay the nation's debts. He's expected to hold firm on that position when he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House today. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. It's the first time the two have met since McCarthy...
NPR

Another classified doc search, a debt ceiling meeting and a new presidential campaign

There's a lot going on in politics: another search for classified documents, an opening meeting on the debt ceiling and a new player in the Republican nomination race. The FBI spent about 3 1/2 hours today at President Biden's vacation house in Delaware looking for classified documents that may have been improperly retained. Biden did not speak about that today. He did meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the U.S. debt ceiling. And we also have some news about who may challenge Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's nominee for president next year. All in all, a busy day in and around Washington, so a couple of our correspondents are here to break it down for us, starting with NPR's Scott Detrow at the White House. Scott, tell me about what the FBI found in that search of the president's second home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NPR

Europe is set to stop buying oil products like diesel from Russia

After already ending imports of Russian oil, Europe's next move against Russia's economy starts this weekend, when it stops buying oil products like the diesel fuel widely used across the continent. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Global oil markets are bracing for more upheaval in the next couple weeks. That's when the...
NPR

U.S. says Russia is violating nuclear treaty New START

The U.S. is accusing Russia of violating their final nuclear arms treaty, New START, which constrains the largest nuclear powers. Russia won't renew inspections as the U.S. aids Ukraine. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This week the State Department notified Congress that Russia is not holding up its end of the bargain...
NPR

Why specialized police units like SCORPION may weaken community trust, not build it

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist Radley Balko about the history behind specialized police units and why they can be problematic. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush...

