Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
CBP: Don’t sneak in eggs from Mexico
The high price of eggs is driving some desperate measures—like trying to illegally sneak eggs across the border.
NPR
In first GOP-led hearing about the border, witnesses paint sharply different pictures
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee used their first hearing of the new Congress to zero in on what they call a crisis at the southern U.S. border. The committee's chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, presided over a hearing Wednesday billed as "The Biden Border Crisis — Part I." As the name implies, it's the first of what are likely to be many GOP-led hearings on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Egg Smuggling On The Rise As Prices Continue To Soar: People Risk Fines And Penalties For Affordable Eggs
Egg prices in the United States have recently skyrocketed, increasing by 49.1% in November. This increase is largely due to a bird flu outbreak, which has impacted about 57.8 million birds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The outbreak of bird flu is a recent phenomenon in the United States and has left many scrambling to find affordable eggs.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
NPR
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
NPR
Morning news brief
U.S. aims to expand its access to military bases in the Philippines. FBI searches Biden's vacation home for classified data. Republicans hold their first hearing of the new Congress about the border. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Military analysts sometimes use this term, unsinkable aircraft carrier. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. That's the term...
NPR
FBI searched Biden's vacation home as part of the classified document probe
The FBI searched another home owned by President Biden, and took away some handwritten notes. We take a closer look at what this means for the ongoing classified documents investigation. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The FBI has searched President Biden's beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del. It's all part of an...
NPR
Haiti is in the midst of one of the worst political crises in its history
We go next to Haiti, where it seems democracy has fallen apart. The country does not have a single regularly elected official. Everybody's terms expired, and nobody has held new elections. Last week, some police turned on the de facto prime minister. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Prime...
NPR
Inflation is coming down but the Fed isn't about to declare victory just yet
Inflation is coming down, but the watchdogs at the Federal Reserve aren't ready to declare a victory just yet. Instead, the Fed is expected to order another boost in interest rates today. The central bank is trying to hold down inflation. Today's rate hike is expected to be smaller than the last six.
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
NPR
A knockoff of ChatGPT speaks in a different language: cat
It's called CatGPT. Ask a question, and it replies "meeeeeeeeow." A Dutch data-journalist says he started the project while learning how to make a basic website. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence program that generates words in response to a prompt. A knock-off speaks in a...
NPR
Debt ceiling stalemate is one of the issues Biden and McCarthy will discuss
President Biden says he will not negotiate with Republicans over whether to pay the nation's debts. He's expected to hold firm on that position when he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House today. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. It's the first time the two have met since McCarthy...
NPR
Another classified doc search, a debt ceiling meeting and a new presidential campaign
There's a lot going on in politics: another search for classified documents, an opening meeting on the debt ceiling and a new player in the Republican nomination race. The FBI spent about 3 1/2 hours today at President Biden's vacation house in Delaware looking for classified documents that may have been improperly retained. Biden did not speak about that today. He did meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the U.S. debt ceiling. And we also have some news about who may challenge Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's nominee for president next year. All in all, a busy day in and around Washington, so a couple of our correspondents are here to break it down for us, starting with NPR's Scott Detrow at the White House. Scott, tell me about what the FBI found in that search of the president's second home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
NPR
Europe is set to stop buying oil products like diesel from Russia
After already ending imports of Russian oil, Europe's next move against Russia's economy starts this weekend, when it stops buying oil products like the diesel fuel widely used across the continent. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Global oil markets are bracing for more upheaval in the next couple weeks. That's when the...
NPR
Scandals have led Congress to become more involved in bipartisan political breakfast
For decades, a secretive Christian evangelical group ran the Prayer Breakfast, but controversy and scandal in recent years has led Congress to assert more control of the event. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. On its face, the National Prayer Breakfast is a serene, bipartisan event full of spiritual reflection. Over the years,...
NPR
U.S. says Russia is violating nuclear treaty New START
The U.S. is accusing Russia of violating their final nuclear arms treaty, New START, which constrains the largest nuclear powers. Russia won't renew inspections as the U.S. aids Ukraine. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This week the State Department notified Congress that Russia is not holding up its end of the bargain...
NPR
Why specialized police units like SCORPION may weaken community trust, not build it
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist Radley Balko about the history behind specialized police units and why they can be problematic. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush...
