ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor

Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report

A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

What is the New York grand jury case against Trump and what’s at stake?

News broke on Monday that New York City prosecutors were presenting evidence to a grand jury about the hush money scheme Donald Trump used to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from disclosing his extramarital affair with her before the 2016 election.Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, accepted a $130,000 payment from Mr Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, in exchange for her signing an October 2016 non-disclosure agreement.Two years later after the Wall Street Journal published a January 2018 report revealing the payment to Ms Daniels, the arrangement became the subject of a federal probe into whether the...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market

A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy