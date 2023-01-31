Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Related
Manhattan judge wants Trump to stop calling NY attorney general's $250 million fraud case a witch hunt
Trump keeps crying "witch hunt" over NY Attorney General Letitia James' fraud accusations. Friday, a Manhattan judge turned him down yet again.
Trump attorney threatens to sue former prosecutor who wrote "People vs. Donald Trump" book about Manhattan D.A.'s investigation
A former prosecutor who's planning to release a book about the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump he led for nearly a year was warned Monday to expect a lawsuit. Former Manhattan Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz concluded Trump's approach to business was similar to that of former...
Jan. 6 Special Counsel Looking Into Who Paid For Trump Officials' Lawyers: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified that a Trump-connected lawyer encouraged her to remember as little as possible.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.
Donald Trump's longtime money man, Allen Weisselberg, quickly gets coveted cot in 'safest place' at Rikers
The Trump Organization's ex-CFO breezed through intake at Rikers. His new digs allow hot pots for 'home' cooking, an expert says.
Federal prosecutors considered charges in Stormy Daniels case after Trump left office: Book
Federal prosecutors considered pressing charges against former President Donald Trump shortly after he left office for campaign finance violations but ultimately decided against it, according to a new book.
Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Trump Moving to Mar-a-Lago May Have Given Prosecutors an Opening
"They long ago missed the Statute of Limitations, & I recently won big money against 'Stormy' in the 9th Circuit—NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR," Trump posted this week.
Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report
A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg tells CNN that his office's investigation of Trump Org. will continue
"A good part of the year was focused on this very, very consequential chapter and now we move on to the next chapter."
What is the New York grand jury case against Trump and what’s at stake?
News broke on Monday that New York City prosecutors were presenting evidence to a grand jury about the hush money scheme Donald Trump used to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from disclosing his extramarital affair with her before the 2016 election.Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, accepted a $130,000 payment from Mr Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, in exchange for her signing an October 2016 non-disclosure agreement.Two years later after the Wall Street Journal published a January 2018 report revealing the payment to Ms Daniels, the arrangement became the subject of a federal probe into whether the...
Ally of Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Signed Plea Agreement in Campaign Finance Case, Feds Say
A woman described as a longtime ally of ex-President Donald Trump‘s former chief of staff Mark Meadows has signed a plea agreement on a campaign finance charge, federal prosecutors say. The charge relates to Lynda Bennett’s ill-fated run against ex-Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) in 2020. First reported by...
John Durham Under Pressure to Disclose Details of Trump Criminal Probe
Durham received a tip from Italian officials in 2019 about suspicious financial dealings involving the former president.
First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe
Two people who found two classified documents in a Florida storage facility for Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking at the former president's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
NPR
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
New York prosecutors convene grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Prosecutors in New York have convened a grand jury in their investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star who said she'd slept with Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the situation confirmed. The seating of a grand jury, first reported Monday by The New York Times, marks...
Comments / 0