California State

Neanderthal groups looked and acted differently than once thought, research suggests

Researchers re-analyzed elephant bones found in a German cave and say Neanderthals likely cut and butchered them, suggesting Neanderthal groups may have been larger and more sedentary than thought. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. If you ever get tired of eating leftovers, you should take pity on the Neanderthals. A new study...
Planet Money

SONNY AND CHER: (Singing) Then put your little hand in mine. There ain't no hill or mountain we can't climb. AILSA CHANG, BYLINE: OK, campers, rise and shine. And don't forget your booties 'cause it's cold out there today. It's cold out there every day. What is this, Miami Beach?
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market

A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
A knockoff of ChatGPT speaks in a different language: cat

It's called CatGPT. Ask a question, and it replies "meeeeeeeeow." A Dutch data-journalist says he started the project while learning how to make a basic website. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence program that generates words in response to a prompt. A knock-off speaks in a...
We asked the new AI to do some simple rocket science. It crashed and burned

Artificial intelligence has been stunning people with its ability to produce nuanced answers to complex questions. But it falls short when it comes to accuracy. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel explains why new AI systems can't seem to get their facts straight. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: OK, so I had this wacky idea....
How Groundhog Day came to the U.S. — and why we still celebrate it 137 years later

BILL MURRAY: (As Phil) I'm not going to be here for the 10 o'clock. Tomorrow is Groundhog Day, and I'm going out to Punxsutawney for our country's oldest Groundhog Festival. So as you know, according to the legend, tomorrow, February 2, if the groundhog wakes and sees his shadow, we've got six more weeks of winter to look forward to, so keep your fingers crossed.
Encore: Author Jas Hammond on their book, 'We Deserve Monuments'

NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Jas Hammond about their book, We Deserve Monuments. It's a young adult love story and a family mystery that explores intergenerational trauma and racism. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further...
Humans and dolphins work together to fish in southern Brazilian city, ecologist says

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mauricio Cantor, behavioral ecologist at Oregon State University, about his study on how humans and dolphins work together to fish in a southern Brazilian city. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Our next story takes us to the coastal town of Laguna in southern Brazil, where bottlenose dolphins...
HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'

(SOUNDBITE OF LINDA RONSTADT SONG, "LONG LONG TIME") Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It may have been a long, long time since you heard this song by Linda Ronstadt. But thanks to Sunday's episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us," the '70s hit is back, just like when "Stranger Things" stirred up some '80s vibes with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." "The Last of Us" used "Long Long Time" three times in the episode. And an hour after it aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
A recent deep sea expedition in the Indian Ocean revealed a plethora of new species

Yi-Kai Tea recently returned from a 35-day expedition to explore the deep seas surrounding a new marine park in the Indian Ocean. They gathered thousands of specimens. Dr. Yi-Kai Tea loves to talk about fish. His social media handle is @KaiTheFishGuy. And he recently joined a research expedition to the Indian Ocean that turned up all manner of unusual creatures. There's the cute, dumpling-like deep-sea batfish, the rather scary-looking highfin lizardfish, and then there's the bony-eared assfish.
Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson: child lock your apps

They say their six-year-old son ordered nearly $1,000 worth of takeout while playing with their phone. Some of the orders were stopped by the bank. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson - child lock your apps. They say that their 6-year-old ordered nearly $1,000 of takeout while playing with their phone. Some of the orders were stopped by the bank, which realized that $493 of pizza was a little extreme. Word from the parents is their son will be using change from his piggy bank to offset the rest of the costs. It's MORNING EDITION.
Scientists race to detect new pathogens before they can spark another pandemic

Disease researchers from South Africa were the first to identify the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Scientists there are racing to detect new pathogens before they can spark another pandemic. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Infectious disease researchers in South Africa were the first to identify the omicron variant of the...
Haiti is in the midst of one of the worst political crises in its history

An increasing power vacuum is making things worse. There is not a single elected official with a valid term, and many people are asking: How long will the defacto prime minister cling to power?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We go next to Haiti, where it seems democracy has fallen apart. The...
California dance hall hero wants to use his platform to help his community heal

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. FADEL: He's the young man you've probably seen in surveillance video wrestling a semiautomatic weapon away from a gunman. At the time, Tsay didn't know that man had already shot and ultimately killed 11 people at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., before heading to his family's dance studio Lai Lai in nearby Alhambra. Tsay was working.
Despite his quick rise to fame, Omar Apollo 'started from zero'

OMAR APOLLO: (Singing) Evergreen - he controls me. CHANG: He's an artist who, just 10 years ago, didn't even know how to sing. But he quickly rose from making music at his parents' house in Hobart, Ind., to snagging a Grammy nod for best new artist. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERGREEN")
Why specialized police units like SCORPION may weaken community trust, not build it

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist Radley Balko about the history behind specialized police units and why they can be problematic. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush...
The magic of being a Black nerd in Black History Month

NPR's Juana Summers talks with co-creator of Black Nerds Create Bayana Davis about the collective's month-long digital celebration: Black Magical History Month. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a...
Scandals have led Congress to become more involved in bipartisan political breakfast

On its face, the National Prayer Breakfast is a serene, bipartisan event full of spiritual reflection. Over the years, it has also been a source of controversy - full of shadowy fundraising, behind the scenes lobbying, even infiltration by a Russian spy. So lawmakers now have taken it out of the hands of the group that had run it for decades, which leaves lots of questions about the new structure of the prayer breakfast and what its goals are. NPR's Domenico Montanaro has some answers. Hey, Domenico.
