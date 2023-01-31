About the size of an Australian 10-cent piece, the dangerous object could be harmful if someone comes close to it or handles it, according to officials Officials in Western Australia are urgently searching for a tiny capsule that contains radioactive material and was lost on a vast stretch of highway. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) in Western Australia issued an urgent warning Friday evening for parts of the Pilbara, Midwest Gascoyne, Goldfields-Midlands and Perth Metropolitan regions along the Great Northern Highway because of the missing...

6 DAYS AGO