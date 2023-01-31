ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Malek Sherif

Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.
Washington Examiner

'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire

Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Newly revealed visitor logs show who was visiting Trump ahead of Jan 6 riot

Donald Trump was continuing to rally his allies and fight tooth and nail to cling on to the presidency during his final weeks in the White House, and nowhere is that more evident than in the visitor logs obtained by the January 6 committee.The acquisition of the logs was itself an accomplishment for the panel, which fought a legal battle against the former president to obtain them from the National Archives. Mr Trump opted in early 2017 to make the records private, reversing an Obama-era policy.The logs were published in the committee’s final trove of documents last month; their...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Ex-CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaces in Davos to host disinformation panel

Canned CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaced in Davos on Tuesday to host a panel discussion on “disinformation” at the World Economic Forum’s ritzy summit. The Stelter-led event was dubbed “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation” and featured appearances by several prominent figures, including New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourová, Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Stelter mentioned his old job at the start of the panel, introducing himself to the crowd as “formerly of CNN.” The hour-long discussion in the Swiss resort town focused on how “the public, regulators and social media companies...

