ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Real Salt Lake visits Utah Jazz practice

By Wesley Ruff, Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9qfI_0kX7qooC00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Ryan Smith owns both the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, and on Monday the two teams were brought together for a little workout.

Members of RSL took time out from training for the upcoming season and got some shots up at Zions Bank Basketball Campus with the Jazz.

“It was just drills and stuff,” said Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji. “We didn’t do anything against them, just drills on separate courts and then we did some drills together.”

“We had some segments with them and they were good,” said Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. “A lot of really good shooting form and making shots so I was impressed.”

Jazz go big and hold off short-handed Dallas, 108-100

RSL forward Justin Meram and defenders Justen Glad and Marcelo Silva hit a few shots. Also, Damir Kreilach, who is close friends with former Jazzman and fellow Croatia native Bojan Bogdanovic, got a few buckets, as did midfielder Jasper Löffelsend

“It’s always great to see other athletes perform,” Löffelsend said. “Seeing what these guys do, seeing how their practice is compared to us. Obviously, those guys have way more games than we do so their training is a little bit more about getting touches and getting your routine and our training is more about explosiveness and maybe a little bit more running.”

“It’s always cool like crossing sports, like how we did that earlier in the season,” Agbaji said. “Just from playing soccer, knowing that respect that I have for soccer players and what they do, and vice versa, the respect they have for us and what we do in our profession.”

Today was a return workout from last fall, when the Jazz players went through some soccer drills with the RSL players in Herriman.

“We obviously looked all out of sorts,” Agbaji said. “They were making us look silly, doing all the tricks and stuff. But like I said, there’s just a mutual respect for each other’s sports.”

Both Agbaji and Markkanen played soccer at high levels while growing up, so they know how difficult the sport is. And there are a few others on the Jazz team who were also good at soccer.

“I think I’m alright, considering I’m a basketball player, but this is so totally different,” Markkanen said. “Every recess with friends, go out after school and play soccer, so I definitely did a lot of that outside of basketball.”

“Some guys have foot skills,” said Agbaji. “Like Lauri has foot skills, he can juggle the ball. And [Udoka Azubuike] obviously knows how to play soccer, and Simone [Fontecchio] too. So we have some guys who can play. But I think between me and Leo, foot skills-wise, making simple soccer plays is what I’ve seen.”

Lillard drops 60 on the Jazz in 134-124 victory

But as both Agbaji and Markkanen grew, they decided basketball was the way to go.

“After my sophomore year, I got my first official Division 1 offer from Miami of Ohio,” Agbaji said. “That’s when I was like, I can really do something with basketball more than soccer.”

“Basketball was so much more fun for me than soccer for me, so it was an easy decision at that point.” said Markkanen. “But I remember going straight from basketball practice to soccer practice, and in basketball you catch it with your hands and I’m like, you’re not suppose to do this. Then it started kind of hitting me, maybe it’s basketball that I have to pick up.”

Markkanen said there was actually another sport that he wanted to play, and that was hockey.

“One practice when I was like five, I told my mom that it took too long to put the gear on so I need to stop and that was it,” he said. “But I did go outside and play hockey all the time, and I always liked to be a goalie. So if I didn’t grow this tall, I would love to be a hockey goalie.”

Real Salt Lake kicks off the season February 25th, while the Jazz resume their homestand Wednesday night against Toronto.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Mike Conley has long been an advocate for social justice

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With February being Black History Month, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been talking about black history and civil rights for many years, even before the age of Twitter. “Before Twitter, it was a little tougher to get your voice out there,” Conley said. “But I’ve spoken out […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 4-star 2024 Utah offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia

The Trojans continued to move towards the 2024 recruiting cycle with an offer to consensus four-star 2024 Utah offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia on Wednesday. Garcia adds USC to an offer list that includes Baylor, Cal, Miami, Nebraska, Stanford, Utah, UCLA, Washington and Arizona among others. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Garcia is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC4

NBA All-Star Game starters announced

NEW YORK (ABC4 Sports) – The starters for the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City February 19th have been announced. LeBron James, who is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the […]
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy