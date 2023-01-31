ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Royal Poinciana Plaza features women-owned businesses in new retail incubation concept

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p328L_0kX7qm2k00

A trio of women-owned businesses anchor a new retail destination at The Royal Poinciana Plaza.

La Vie Style House, Hill House Home and minnow opened Thursday at The Current, a 2,468-square-foot space in the Hibel House building at 150 Royal Poinciana Way.

Previously occupied by Sotheby's, the building has been transformed into a retail space that gives shoppers the opportunity to explore three boutiques under one roof, said Carina Donoso, senior director of Retail Experience & Incubation at WS Development, which operates The Royal Poinciana Plaza.

"We are so proud to feature a collection of all female-owned businesses at The Current, and we think shoppers will particularly appreciate the merchandising mix of these incredible retailers," Donoso said.

Launched in 2018 by WS Development, The Current is a retail incubation concept that strives to provide flexible and experimental opportunities for retailers and brands alike, Donoso said.

Royal Poinciana Plaza is the concept's second location. The first, in Boston’s Seaport, has incubated more than 90 brands, including Glossier, Studs, Havenly, Dada Daily, Baked by Melissa, among others.

In Palm Beach, The Current will feature three businesses that focus primarily on fashion.

La Vie Style House is a luxury lifestyle brand that specializes in women's caftans, wraps, shirts and dusters.

Hill House Home is a fashion and lifestyle brand that includes women's clothing, accessories, shoes and jewelry.

Minnow specializes in men's, women's and children's clothing, swimwear and accessories.

All three businesses were a good fit for Royal Poinciana Plaza and The Current, said Lori Berg, Royal Poinciana Plaza's general manager.

“Retailers have their eye on Palm Beach, and the interest in acquiring space here at The Royal is immense," Berg said. "Our edit of businesses is carefully selected, and The Current is a concept that allows us to platform emerging brands and to introduce ones that don’t already have a brick-and-mortar presence in our market area.

"Hill House Home, La Vie Style House, and minnow are exceptional, and I just know ourPalm Beach community will enjoy shopping these assortments."

La Vie Style House co-founder Jamie Coulter said she's looking forward to introducing her brand of women's fashion and accessories to Palm Beach shoppers. The company operates two other locations, one in Dallas and the other in Houston.

"No one does it better than the ladies in Palm Beach,” Coulter said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled about being at The Royal Poinciana Plaza. It’s such a beautiful iconic spot, with such a rich legacy of luxury and elegance.”

Hill House Home founder and CEO Nell Diamond said The Current was the perfect spot for her brand, which also operates stores in New York City and Nantucket.

"I've been such a big fan of the development that they've been doing there," she said. "It's so thoughtful and innovative. We're really excited to be around so many other thoughtful brands."

Minnow founder Morgan Smith said she was excited to make a new home on the East Coast for her company, which is based in Newport Beach, Calif. Palm Beach is the brand's second location.

"The Floridian lifestyle captures so much of our brand’s spirit — the warm personality, coastal charm and magnetic energy," Smith said.

Donoso said it was important to showcase female-owned businesses during The Current's first season in Palm Beach, noting that 30% of the businesses at Royal Poinciana Plaza are female-owned.

"For the first season of The Current in Boston Seaport, our mission was to illuminate incredible female-owned businesses and give them a platform within a growing and bustling neighborhood," she said. "At its opening in 2018, all businesses, nine in total, were female-founded. Our goal was to keep with this tradition for our opening at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, and we are so proud to introduce La Vie Style, Hill House, and minnow to the island."

The Current shops will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.theroyalpoincianaplaza.com/business/the-current.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

3 to see: Boca Museum art festival, Eduard Angeli exhibit, 'The Science of Leaving Omaha'

Sponsored Content Enjoy a wondrous array of arts and cultural events this winter in The Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boynton Beach: Riverwalk’s luxury apartment building approaches opening

Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
mansionglobal.com

Inside One of the Priciest Listings in Boca Raton’s History

One of the most expensive listings that Boca Raton has ever seen is a nearly 10,000-square-foot home in the South Florida city’s tony Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Constructed in 1964, the one-story main house was designed by the notable Palm Beach architect Bryon Simonson and has an open layout with a coastal vibe. Aesthetic elements include a white-brick facade, a cedar-shake roof, high ceilings, light-filled rooms and slate floors. A guest house was added to the property in the 1980s by its last owner, the late Patricia Carpenter, who was a prominent Boca Raton socialite and philanthropist.
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Delray Beach food hall closes until summer

A few vendors were still serving lunch and drinks as of Jan. 20. BELOW RIGHT: The Delray Beach Market opened in April 2021. BELOW LEFT: A window sign promises improvements. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. The Delray Beach Market closed Jan. 30 and is looking to reopen this summer,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two new stores, two new restaurants coming soon to The Gardens Mall

Two new stores and two new restaurants are scheduled to open later this year at The Gardens Mall. Chanel Fragrance & Beauty Boutique and This Place Blows are scheduled to open by the end of the winter season.Chanel’s new, luxury fragrance storewill be located on the upper level near the Gardens Café. The stores will have the latest fragrances, makeup, and skincare trends.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
bocaratontribune.com

“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week

Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boynton Beach Serving Up Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event

The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event to mark the opening of the six permanent pickleball courts newly installed at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center (3111 S. Congress Ave.). This free, family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an exhibition match between Boynton Beach City Commission members and the City Manager’s team, two half-hour pickleball clinics (for both beginner and advanced players) led by FM Tennis, refreshments, music provided by Digital Vibes DJ and more. Free commemorative City of Boynton Beach sports towels will be provided to the first 50 attendees (one per family).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy