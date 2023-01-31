ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Black History Month: Events on the Space Coast

By Christina LaFortune, Florida Today
 2 days ago

Looking for ways to commemorate Black History Month in Brevard? Here are some events around the county.

Black Excellence program in Eau Gallie

The Melbourne-Palm Bay Alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority hosts "Black Excellence: Celebrating Our Diverse Culture" as part of its 21st annual Black Heritage Calendar Fest. It will be at the Eau Gallie Civic Center, 1551 Highland Ave., Melbourne, on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. The dress code is dressy casual or afro centric. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for youth ages 4 to 17 and free for ages 3 and younger. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and community programing. Visit melbournedeltas.org .

Historic achievements, 'beautiful lives' Paying tribute to Brevard's Black community

Florida Frontiers: Florida's Black History

African American Read-in at Florida Tech

Florida Tech, 150 W. University Blvd., Melbourne, will host "We Shall Not Be Moved" in the Evans Library on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Faculty, students and members of the community will honor the voices of Black resistance through music, literature and performance. Admission is free and open to the public. Visit fit.edu .

Apollo in the Bay talent show in Palm Bay

Eastern Florida State College hosts this annual event, part of its Black History Month celebration, at the Palm Bay Campus Auditorium, 250 Community College Pkwy. SE, Building 1, on Feb. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Comedian Dorian Gayle hosts the lineup as EFSC students showcase their special talents, passions or skills to compete for top prizes. Admission is free. Visit events.easternflorida.edu .

Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Museum in Mims

Plan a visit to the Moore Museum at the Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Cultural Complex, 2180 Freedom Ave., Mims. The museum explores the legacy of the Moores, Brevard residents who fought for the civil rights movement and were killed on Christmas Day of 1951 in a bomb blast, through interactive exhibits, historic collections and other programs. Exhibits also examine today's global civil and human rights issues. 45-minute tours are offered at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the replica house and exhibition galleries, and self-guided audio and mobile tours are also available. The museum's hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 321-264-6595, email info@harryharriettemoore.org or visit harryharriettemoore.org .

'Gathered here to celebrate greatness': Moores honored at annual graveside service

'Stop the Black attack': Civil rights attorney threatens to sue over African American Studies

Icons honored: Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore posthumously nominated for Presidential Medal of Freedom

Black Box Blackout in Eau Gallie

The month-long event will feature programs celebrating Black artists in the Eau Gallie Arts District. Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at Funky Dog Improv, 587 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., #101. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit blackboxblackout.com .

  • Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.: Opening Ceremony featuring African dance in Eau Gallie Square, 1453 Highland Ave.
  • Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.: Black Punk Rock Show . Punk Black will bring their lineup of bands. Food will be provided by Chumley's. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
  • Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.: Sunday Dinner . Plant-based Southern chef Constance “Maisha” and vegan pastry chef Uniqua will serve a 3-course meal representative of their African roots. (This event is sold out.)
  • Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.: Comedy Night . Hosted by Philip Rivera, the show will feature established and emerging comedians. Food will be by Philibert Kitchen . Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
  • Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22 at 8 p.m.: Black and White Movie Nights at Chumley's Depot , 1929 Depot Drive, Melbourne. Admission is free.
  • Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.: Lo-fi/Live Art . Hosted by spoken word artist Faithful Hazel Walker, this night of creative expression will feature the talents of local poets, lyricists, painters and DJ Thump Connect. Food will be provided by Chez Quan's . Tickets are $10 at the door.
  • Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.: Onyx Opera . Classical vocalists Shara Kyles, LeRoy Darby, Joshua Johnson, TKO and Nina Jones will perform music celebrating love, friendship and affection in our community. This event will take place in Eau Gallie Square Park, 1453 Highland Ave. Admission is free.
  • Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.: The Writers' Room . Guests are invited to a reading of an unfinished play by screenwriter Mike Roy, featuring actor and playwright Andrea Wukitsch. There will be a discussion following the reading. Baker Daisy Raymond will serve refreshments. There is a suggested donation of $5 at the door.
  • Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24-26: 'The Mountaintop' . Actors Mark Anthony Kelly and Kristen Warren star in Katori Hall's celebrated 90-minute play about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., directed by Pam Harbaugh. There will be a discussion with the cast and director following each show. Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25.

'So much untapped talent': Black Box Blackout celebrates artistic diversity

MLK Day 2023: Messages of equality, freedom during Cocoa peace march and speeches

Christina LaFortune is the Entertainment and TGIF Editor at FLORIDA TODAY.

