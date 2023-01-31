ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach pets: Dog flu is nothing to sneeze at

By Paulette Cooper Noble
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTp8T_0kX7qkHI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LO4jB_0kX7qkHI00

We’re all worried about viruses this winter — COVID, flu, RSV — but there’s another virus going around that we also need to watch out for: dog flu. Technically, it’s called canine influenza. It’s a danger not to us but to our dogs, although anything that adversely affects our pups hurts us (emotionally) as well.

What is dog flu?

It’s a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by an influenza virus. There are no known cases of people getting it, nor can our dogs give it to us. Happily, that’s one less thing we need to worry about.

But we now all know about variants — a word that a few years ago meant little to most of us — and the virus could mutate. That is all we need! So, for your sake as well as your dog’s, you should watch out for it.

Is it in Florida?

Alas, yes. It’s been found in 30 states, including Florida.

What are the signs of canine flu?

According to the CDC, an infected dog may have a cough, runny nose, fever, and/or eye discharge, and/or show signs of lethargy and reduced appetite. But some dogs are asymptomatic and show no signs of illness. Others occasionally become extremely ill, sometimes with pneumonia. And yes, they may die. Fortunately, most dogs recover from canine influenza within a few weeks.

Can cats get it?

Yes. Transmission of this highly infectious H3N2 virus (which originated in birds) has been transmitted to cats, probably from infected dogs. (Note: Cats can also get people flu from their owners.) The virus can also replicate and spread from cat to cat. The symptoms in infected cats are similar to those seen in dogs and may include “runny nose, congestion, and general malaise, as well as lip smacking and excessive salivation,” according to the CDC.

What do you do if you think your pet has it?

Contact your veterinarian immediately. Don’t expose your dog to other dogs or cats. If you touch your dog, be sure to clean your (and if necessary, his or her) clothes, your hands, and anything you’ve touched.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theapopkavoice.com

Be aware of these common toxic plants, experts say

Weeds and invasive plants can be a nuisance to a home or business landscape, and some of them are also toxic to people or animals. A new UF/IFAS publication details some of the most common poisonous plants found in Florida residential landscapes. Ingestion of poisonous plants makes up only 3%...
FLORIDA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Two Florida Counties

The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam

For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
click orlando

Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In January 2023

Welcome to the new year! We officially closed the book on 2022, but that doesn't mean the first month of 2023 wasn't rife with ridiculousness. For starters, we saw wild updates to two stories we covered a couple of years ago, including the unexpected return of the woman who was trapped in a storm drain (spoiler: she did it again).
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023

Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
FLORIDA STATE
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy