Palm Beach pets: Dog flu is nothing to sneeze at

We’re all worried about viruses this winter — COVID, flu, RSV — but there’s another virus going around that we also need to watch out for: dog flu. Technically, it’s called canine influenza. It’s a danger not to us but to our dogs, although anything that adversely affects our pups hurts us (emotionally) as well.

What is dog flu?

It’s a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by an influenza virus. There are no known cases of people getting it, nor can our dogs give it to us. Happily, that’s one less thing we need to worry about.

But we now all know about variants — a word that a few years ago meant little to most of us — and the virus could mutate. That is all we need! So, for your sake as well as your dog’s, you should watch out for it.

Is it in Florida?

Alas, yes. It’s been found in 30 states, including Florida.

What are the signs of canine flu?

According to the CDC, an infected dog may have a cough, runny nose, fever, and/or eye discharge, and/or show signs of lethargy and reduced appetite. But some dogs are asymptomatic and show no signs of illness. Others occasionally become extremely ill, sometimes with pneumonia. And yes, they may die. Fortunately, most dogs recover from canine influenza within a few weeks.

Can cats get it?

Yes. Transmission of this highly infectious H3N2 virus (which originated in birds) has been transmitted to cats, probably from infected dogs. (Note: Cats can also get people flu from their owners.) The virus can also replicate and spread from cat to cat. The symptoms in infected cats are similar to those seen in dogs and may include “runny nose, congestion, and general malaise, as well as lip smacking and excessive salivation,” according to the CDC.

What do you do if you think your pet has it?

Contact your veterinarian immediately. Don’t expose your dog to other dogs or cats. If you touch your dog, be sure to clean your (and if necessary, his or her) clothes, your hands, and anything you’ve touched.