ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard commissioners name their district's can't miss destinations

By Rob Landers, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sqG0_0kX7qiVq00

If you’re going to do a job, you should really know your stuff.

For a journalist, the job requires holding those in power accountable for the votes and decisions they make.

But for an elected official, it’s knowing the people and area you represent so you can make the best informed decisions for your constituents.

The Brevard County Commission is no different. Each of our commissioners represent a uniquely different district on the Space Coast. Each district has its own issues, its own champions, its own problems and successes.

We asked each commissioner to name their favorite spot, location or attraction in their district. What’s the one place they would take a visitor if they could only pick one place. Of course, some of them sent multiple options, but here’s what your commissioners had to say:

District 1

For Brevard County Commission chair Rita Prichett, she quickly named a spot that perfectly showcases the epic views of the Indian River in the heart of Titusville – Marina Park.

“It is beautiful,” she said. “You can watch the kids skateboard, or ride dirt bikes. It has dog parks. The walk you can do along the lagoon is just really nice.”

The slightly more than 20-acre park sits just north of the Titusville Marina. According Brevard County Parks and Recreation, the facilities include a boat ramp and dock, BMX Bike course, skate park, playground, restrooms and a dog park.

It isn’t uncommon to find folks fishing from the park’s shore and provides a perfect spot for launch watching.

“It’s one of my favorite hangouts,” Pritchett said via email.

As a close second, Pritchett mentioned Playalinda Beach. Part of the Canaveral National Seashore, it is a pristine stretch of ocean front and an incredible spot to watch rockets launch.

“It is the best beach around,” she said. “It’s a natural beach and it’s just breathtaking and really makes you feel good while you’re there.”

Her sense of humor showing, Pritchett ended her email with a third option of her favorite place in District 1: "It’s a store, I pick Marshalls just because I spent a lot of money there 😂😂. I really love my community."

District 2

“That is an easy answer,” read the response from District 2 Commissioner Tom Goodson’s office. “the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.”

Sitting just south of the dividing line between Districts 1 and 2, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is Brevard's largest theme park. The facilities include a variety of attractions to awe and inspire the next generation of space explorers while keeping the history of crewed missions to space alive.

Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Experience allows you to explore the future of space by embracing exactly what’s happening now with crewed spaceflight.

Bus tours take you up close and personal with historic sites like the Vehicle Assembly Building or Launch Complex 39B – one of the two launch pads that flew the Space Shuttle.

The Space Shuttle Launch experience puts you in the cargo bay of a shuttle to feel what a launch was like. That experience ends with a one-of-a-kind encounter with Shuttle Atlantis.

“It is a must see place to visit and learn about the story of humans in space,” the email from the Goodson’s office stated. “Also, where else in the world but in the Space Coast, specifically in Brevard County District 2, can you visit such an incredible historical place that encompasses the past, the present and the future?”

District 3

Commissioner John Tobia also offered up multiple spots as his “favorite.”

The commissioner started his list of favorite places with Sebastian Inlet State Park.

Located on the south barrier island, the park sits on the northside of the man-made inlet into the Indian River Lagoon. The spot is well known for its surfing on the ocean side. The water is a little calmer by the tidal pool where you can often find families with smaller children. Most days, you'll also spot someone fishing from the jetty.

“Sebastian Inlet State Park is a place where families can enjoy swimming and observing wildlife such as dolphins, manatees, and crabs,” Tobia said via email.

Showing his sense of humor, Tobia also offered Juan Ponce de León Landing in Melbourne Beach on the South Barrier Island. "This beautiful beachfront park is quiet, has no rocks, and is the site where historians have proven Ponce de León did not land,” Tobia said.

And not missing an opportunity to talk politics, Tobia also mentioned Malabar Scrub Sanctuary. The sanctuary located on the mainland in south Brevard is made up of more than 500 acres purchased through the Environmentally Endangered Lands program.

The “sanctuary consists of 557 acres of trails through a lush wildlife habitat; however, this park is closed due to a town more concerned with bike riding in the shade than best management practices to save the threatened scrub jay,” the commissioner said.

You can read more about that issue here: Brevard County prevails against Malabar in fight over scrub Jays and shady trees

District 4

New to the board of commissioners, Rob Feltner offered several options starting with an obvious choice: The Beach

“Any of the beaches from Canova to Seagull,” Feltner said via email. “Added bonus, if you have a dog, Canova is the only dog friendly beach in Brevard County.”

At just more than 9 acres, the park offers three dune crossovers — one of which is wheelchair accessible. According to Brevard County Parks and Recreation, "there is no cost to use the dog beach, however owners must pick up after their pets. Waste bags and proper receptacles are available."

Feltner’s district covers a large swath of Brevard’s mainland including parts of Melbourne, Viera and Rockledge, but it also includes the barrier island from the Eau Gallie Causeway up to Pineda.

But also not one to land on a specific spot, Feltner also mentioned two other spots in his district.

Wickham Park has many amenities, from the walking trails to camping to several interesting events hosted throughout the year.”

Adjacent to Eastern Florida State College’s Melbourne campus, Wickham Park is a 391.04-acre regional park features a wide variety of recreational opportunities.

Feltner also included what could easily be dubbed central Brevard’s main attraction: The Brevard Zoo.

It’s “sure to be a fun filled day for all ages. There is a walking trail, zip lining, kayaking and one can just enjoy seeing and learning about all of the animals.”

District 5

For commissioner Kristine Zonka, her favorite spot in District 5 is a little slice of Paradise – literally.

“My favorite spot is Paradise Beach in Indialantic,” she said via Facebook. “You can watch the sunrise, watch a launch, walk the beach just on the wave’s edge….while feeling that awesome breeze from the ocean, there is nothing more peaceful and beautiful.”

To access the sand, one need only pull into Howard E. Futch Memorial Park at Paradise Beach, conveniently sitting between the Melbourne and Eau Gallie causeways.

The park sits on more than 12 acres of beachfront and sports 3 dune crossovers, beach volleyball courts, a playground, several pavilions and ample parking.

“I love to go there with my husband,” she said. “It is definitely my one favorite place, and I wish I spent more time taking it all in. It’s a 10 minute walk (or 2 minute bike ride) from my house! I am very blessed.”

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

Related
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Cocoa High’s Pamela Brockmeyer named Brevard Teacher of the Year

COCOA — Pamela Brockmeyer, a math teacher at Cocoa High School, has been Teacher of the Year in Brevard County. The announcement of Ms. Brockmeyer’s award, along with those Applauding Brevard’s Champions (ABC) Awards Gala, hosted by the BSF on Jan. 25 at the Raddison at the Port in Cape Canaveral.
COCOA, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

“We’re Not Going to Have a Corporation Controlling Its Own Government” — Governor DeSantis Comments on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

A big update about the future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could be on the way soon. The RCID — which essentially functions as its own county and has given Disney a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando — is set to be dissolved on June 1st, 2023 due to a law passed by the Florida legislature. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously indicated that he expects a bill related to the RCID to be discussed next week in a special legislative session and now we’ve got another update on the situation.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Vero man’s disappearance devastates family, friends

The night before 27-year-old Johnny Peters went missing, he enjoyed a casual meatloaf dinner with his brother Freddy and friend Steven Stewart at the Peters brothers’ Vero home, then the three sat around a fire pit in the backyard, with good vibes flowing. It would be the final time...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Officials break ground on new Brevard County middle school

VIERA, Fla. – District leaders with Brevard Public School broke ground Wednesday on a long-awaited middle school in Viera. The school, which hasn’t been named, will be built along Stadium Parkway next to Viera High School. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. “We are going to be building...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
kennythepirate.com

An update on Florida vs Disney and Reedy Creek’s Dissolution

The plan to dissolve Reedy Creek is moving along. Here is the latest. The last year has been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Inside the Magic

Gov. DeSantis to Discuss State Takeover of Disney World Property

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a special session regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District. Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

AdventHealth Daytona Beach Breaks Ground on Medical Office Building and Surgery Center

Residents of east Volusia County will soon have a new and convenient option for outpatient surgical services. AdventHealth has broken ground on an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) that will provide a wide range of procedures including cardiac, general surgery, orthopedics, and several other specialties. The building is on AdventHealth’s existing Daytona Beach campus on Memorial Medical Parkway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
ORLANDO, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
Destin Log

Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies

The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Today

Florida Today

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy