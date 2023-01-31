ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition for Today: Can an orange a day keep the doctor away? That depends...

By Susie Bond
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
Now that flu season is here, a lot of people are stocking up on vitamin C in hopes of warding off a cold. At the first sign of a sniffle, they start downing mega-doses of the vitamin.

Is this really of any benefit, or are we wasting our money?

Vitamin C mania started back in the 1970s with the publication of the book, Vitamin C and the Common Cold, written by Linus Pauling. Pauling was an accomplished scientist who is best known for his two Nobel Prizes.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1954. He then won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1962.

However, his work on vitamin C did not earn him a Nobel prize. But, because of his reputation and past accomplishments, he had instant credibility when he published his book.

Pauling claimed that mega-doses of vitamin C can prevent a cold. He recommended the consumption of 3,000 mg of vitamin C daily. That’s a lot.

To put that in perspective, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults need only 30 mg per day to prevent disease.

The United States Recommended Dietary Allowance (USRDA) in the United States for adults 19 years and older is 75 mg per day for women, and 90 mg for men. Smokers require an extra 35 mg.

The difference between the USRDA and the WHO recommendations is the USRDAs are set to meet the needs of 98% of the US population, and to provide enough for other functions, besides just preventing disease.

It's more than likely that if you routinely consume the USRDA of a nutrient, you’re probably getting at least 50% more than you actually require, maybe even twice as much. This is true for all nutrients which have an established USRDA.

Why did Pauling recommend 3,000 mg a day? Who knows. No other properly conducted scientific study has ever duplicated the results Pauling claimed. Many scientists over the years have tried, to no avail.

What other studies have found, is that adequate vitamin C can reduce the duration of a cold by 8% in adults. That’s about a day or two less than the average 14-day cold.

Vitamin C may also lessen the severity of symptoms. But… when taken after the onset of cold symptoms, no benefit has been proven.

This means we need to keep our bodies stocked up with vitamin C year-round, so we can start fighting off infection when it first begins, before we’re even aware we’re getting sick.

Other important functions of vitamin C include the synthesis of collagen and wound healing. It can reduce allergy symptoms due to its histamine-neutralizing effect, and it helps the body absorb iron.

Early symptoms of vitamin C deficiency are fatigue, depression, irritability, impaired wound healing, joint pain, and swollen, bleeding gums.

Vitamin C is most efficiently absorbed at doses found in natural foods, that is, 30-180 mg at a time. Absorption is very inefficient at higher doses. In fact, the most the body can absorb at any one time is between 300-400 mg.

It’s actually very easy to get plenty of vitamin C in natural foods, and not at all necessary to take supplements.

When we think of foods that contain vitamin C, orange juice usually comes to mind first. But there are many other great sources of this vitamin.

Other foods rich in vitamin C include bell peppers, other citrus fruits such as lemons and grapefruit, broccoli, strawberries, potatoes, tomatoes, cantaloupe, cabbage and cauliflower.

You can easily plan your diet to include adequate amounts. Below is a list of some of the best sources.

  • Orange juice, 6 oz. … 93 mg
  • One whole orange … 70 mg
  • Grapefruit juice, 6 oz. … 70 mg
  • Kiwifruit, 1 medium … 64 mg
  • Green bell pepper, ½ cup raw … 60 mg
  • Broccoli, cooked, ½ cup … 51 mg
  • Strawberries, fresh, ½ cup … 49 mg
  • Brussels sprouts, cooked, ½ cup … 48 mg
  • Grapefruit, ½ medium … 39 mg
  • Cantaloupe, ½ cup … 29 mg
  • Cabbage, cooked, ½ cup … 28 mg
  • Potato, baked, 1 medium … 17 mg

If you do choose to supplement, just remember, moderation and consistency are the keys. Take a multivitamin that contains vitamin C, or a low dose individual supplement.

But what if despite your best efforts, you do come down with a cold? There is one sure-fire thing that can help. Chicken soup. Yep, good old chicken soup.

Research has actually shown that chicken soup, more than any other hot liquid, can increase mucus flow and helps the body rid itself of the cold virus. Chicken contains an abundance of the amino acid cysteine, which helps loosen mucus secretions.

It's not a myth. Grandma was right, after all.

Susie Bond is a Registered and Licensed Dietitian/Nutritionist in private practice. Contact her atNutritionistOnCall@gmail.com

