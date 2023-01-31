ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Fire damages home in Lynn

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LYNN, MA
NECN

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in SUV Crash in Needham

A person was seriously hurt in an SUV crash in Needham, Massachusetts, Thursday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear how the seriously injured person, who was on foot, was involved in the crash. They were rushed to Beth Israel Hospital, according to Needham police. The crash on Great Plain Avenue...
NEEDHAM, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Uphams Corner home gets ‘This Old House’ upgrade

Rebuilding Together Boston, a nonprofit, recently teamed up with the builders from “This Old House” to fix up a home off Humphreys Street in Uphams Corner. The no-cost repairs were made to the two-family home of 75-year-old Rosalind “Roz” Pendleton, who has lived there for 21 years. She’s a fixture of the community, a retired life coach who volunteers at the polls.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Red Line service disrupted by Transit Police investigation at Park Street

BOSTON — Red Line service was briefly disrupted in downtown Boston on Tuesday afternoon because of a police investigation. Officials originally reported a "medical emergency" at Park Street around 1:45 p.m. About 20 minutes later, MBTA officials reported that shuttle buses would need to replace train service in the area.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston schools closing Friday, warming centers opening for cold emergency

BOSTON — Warming centers will be open in Boston on Friday but schools will be closed as record-setting cold is settling into Massachusetts. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency ahead of the extreme cold weather that is forecasted. Boston Public Schools officials announced Thursday that schools will be closed because of the expected conditions.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man at NYC Airport Is 2nd Arrest in Deadly Methuen Shooting

A man waiting for a flight at a New York City airport is the second person to be arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Methuen, Massachusetts, this weekend, officials said. Kelvin Francisco-Perez, a 22-year-old from Lawrence, was taken into custody at JFK International Airport Wednesday, according to...
METHUEN, MA
NECN

32-Year-Old Seriously Hurt in Pawtucket Shooting

A man was shot Wednesday morning in an apartment in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and had to undergo surgery, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The shooting victim was in critical condition, but stable after surgery, WJAR reported, citing police in Pawtucket. The incident happened on the 40 block of Pidge Avenue.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston

Boston police seek missing 12-year-old

The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police. Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes

A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
LAWRENCE, MA

