Danbury, CT

DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center

On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTNH

Brother arrested in connection to Oxford man’s death

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 72-year-old Bridgeport man is in custody Thursday in connection to his brother’s death in June, according to Connecticut State Police. James Mosley was arrested without incident and has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond. Kevin Mosley, […]
OXFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

DNA sample secured from accused baby killer

WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Armed Men Rob Popular Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say

Two armed men allegedly forced an employee to open a popular Fairfield County restaurant during a robbery. The incident took place in Bridgeport at the Original Vazzy's on Broadbridge Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Two men approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Times Herald-Record

Huge brawl after Valley Central-Newburgh basketball game triggers mass police response

MONTGOMERY – A brawl following the conclusion of a high school basketball game resulted in a massive police response on Tuesday night. Host Valley Central beat Newburgh Free Academy, 58-37, in a Section 9 varsity boys game. After the players from both teams shook hands in customary fashion, there was confrontational chatter between fans of both schools and multiple fights ensued around 8:10 p.m. ...
NEWBURGH, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Attempted Abduction

On Wednesday February 1, 2023 at approximately 3:30pm, the Fairfield Police Department. received a 911 call from a resident on Collingwood Avenue reporting two young females ran to. his home very upset. They described an encounter with a male operating a vehicle while they. were walking home from the school...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Suspected arsonist arrested for New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police arrested a suspected arsonist who they believe set a residential fire that displaced 20 residents on Friday. The incident began on Jan. 27, when the New Haven Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bishop Street. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
