Newport News principal breaks silence after 6-year-old student shot his teacher
The former principal of the Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher was not aware of reports that the student had a gun before the shooting occurred, her lawyer said Thursday.
Former principal of Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher wasn’t warned about gun, lawyer claims
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School says she was not aware of the accused student bringing a weapon to school on the day of the shooting, her lawyer states.
Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
WAVY News 10
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven …. Attorney: Lack of evidence against pastor in prostitution …. Attorney Tim Anderson said the stated lack of evidence against Rock Church pastor John Blanchard in a prostitution case is a lie and calls for it to be presented to a special grand jury.
Man seriously injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.
Norfolk woman's leg amputated, not responding in hospital after hit-&-run
The family of Elasha Jones is heartbroken after a hit-and-run right outside of the membership clubs in Norfolk left their loved one hospitalized.
Apartment fire on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk leaves 2 hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Two people were hurt in an apartment fire in Norfolk Friday morning, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said. The fire happened in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue. Because of a quick response, it was contained to one apartment. The two people's...
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
VB mass shooting victims' families angry, in need of resources 3.5 years later
It’s been more than three and a half years since a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, but the trauma of that day is still etched in the hearts and minds of the community.
Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash
Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton.
Hampton man at center of recent AMBER Alert sentenced for child neglect
A Hampton man at the center of an AMBER Alert last fall was sentenced Thursday in Burleigh County, North Dakota.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Henrico County
The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.
Portion of Fox Hill Rd in Hampton closed after car crashes into electrical pole
A portion of Fox Hill Road in Hampton is temporarily closed in all directions after a car crashed into an electrical pole Thursday afternoon.
Victim identified after deadly crash on I-264 in Norfolk: Troopers
Gray was the only person in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Prior to crashing, he was “traveling at a high rate of speed”
Suspect involved in police shootout, barricade situation deceased: VBPD
Police said there was a heavy police presence on the scene, which was in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive off Dam Neck and London Bridge.
NBC12
Sheriff’s office: Morrissey’s privileges to visit jail suspended after leaving kids unattended in lobby
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico Jail has suspended Joe Morrisey’s visitation privileges after deputies say he left his three young children unattended in the jail’s lobby for hours Saturday morning. The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that state Sen. Morrisey arrived at Jail...
19-year-old crashes into another vehicle during police pursuit in Norfolk
A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend.
New Freddy’s location opening in Chesapeake
According to a press release, the chain will be opening on Feb. 2 at 721 N Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.
9-year-old girl gives back to community through non-profit
A 9-year-old girl in Virginia Beach has started a non-profit, Winter's Place, with the goal of helping kids like herself have fun. One of her first calls-to-action is a shoe drive.
