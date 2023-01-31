ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTIC News Talk 1080

Arrest made in Hartford homicide

Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Streets closed in Hartford after underground fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Streets are closed in Hartford Thursday afternoon because of an underground electrical fire. Fire officials said the fire broke out in the area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street. Farmington Avenue is closed between Forest Street and Sigourney Street, and Laurel Street is closed between...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man struck, killed by driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden. Meriden police confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the northbound lane of the road near the entrance to MidState Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They identified the 58-year-old...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home

BETHEL, CT
WTNH

Man shot on May Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash closes Berlin Turnpike in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is currently shut down due to an accident. The southbound lanes are currently shut down at Wells Road. Wethersfield Police is assisting Newington Police with road closures. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

People escape fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight. Firefighters said they were called to the fire on Holcomb Street early Thursday morning. When Channel 3′s crews responded around 3 a.m., crews had already begun to pack up their gear....
HARTFORD, CT

