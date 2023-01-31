Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
Eyewitness News
Streets closed in Hartford after underground fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Streets are closed in Hartford Thursday afternoon because of an underground electrical fire. Fire officials said the fire broke out in the area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street. Farmington Avenue is closed between Forest Street and Sigourney Street, and Laurel Street is closed between...
Eyewitness News
Man struck, killed by driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden. Meriden police confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the northbound lane of the road near the entrance to MidState Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They identified the 58-year-old...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Unsolved Murders: New Haven Police Chief addresses why clearance rates are lower than surrounding cities
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Now to an I-Team Investigation: local murders going unsolved. During the last 3 years, both the cities of New Haven and Hartford have experienced some of their deadliest years in around a decade. But one local city is solving more homicides than the other. In...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man remains in critical condition following overnight Hartford shooting
A custodian suffered injuries when confronting an intruder at an school in Hamden.
Eyewitness News
Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven. Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They said a passerby reported a male on the...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash

Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford

Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home

Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Several blocks taped off in Hartford because of shooting investigation
An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired.
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
Two Springfield men arrested after ghost gun found inside Grove Street home
Two Springfield men were arrested for firearm charges after a search warrant was conducted Thursday morning.
darientimes.com
Hartford then and now: How housing, factories and parking lots tell the story of the last 30 years
When you think of change and development in Hartford, it’s easy to recall the construction of Dunkin’ Donuts Park and surrounding luxury apartments downtown. However, downtown Hartford is not the only neighborhood that has evolved in the last few decades. The city has demolished numerous housing projects, revamped...
Eyewitness News
Crash closes Berlin Turnpike in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is currently shut down due to an accident. The southbound lanes are currently shut down at Wells Road. Wethersfield Police is assisting Newington Police with road closures. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Eyewitness News
People escape fire at multi-family home in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight. Firefighters said they were called to the fire on Holcomb Street early Thursday morning. When Channel 3′s crews responded around 3 a.m., crews had already begun to pack up their gear....
Eyewitness News
A man attempted to run off with a cash register from the Courtyard Marriot
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A man tried to steal a cash register while the front desk clerk ate her dinner in the back room. Police were dispatched to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Whalley Avenue at approximately 1:34 A.M. The suspect was identified as Anthony Hill from New Haven.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford

darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two students charged after stun gun brought to Hamden High School

