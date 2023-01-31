Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe reaches new career-high in ATP Rankings, remains positive despite early Australian open exit
American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe recently made his maiden entry among the top-15 in the ATP Rankings, as published on Monday. The 25-year-old had high hopes coming into the 111th edition of the Australian Open. Despite making a good start in the Major, the American lost to 2022 US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), in the third round of the Grand Slam.
tennisuptodate.com
"There are people who like Rafael, others like Federer and others like Djokovic": Toni Nadal reveals good relationship with Novak Djokovic
Nadal fans don't particularly like Djokovic for obvious reasons but Toni Nadal has a really good and respectful relationship with his nephew's rival. Toni Nadal has watched Nadal battle Djokovic many times on the court and he's plotted how to beat him countless times when he served as the coach of Nadal. As a tennis fan primarily, Toni Nadal appreciated Djokovic's tennis calling him a great champion but he also shared a really good personal relationship with him.
Yardbarker
"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
Yardbarker
Djokovic to miss Indian Wells and Miami Open; to be allowed for US Open
Shortly after becoming the world no. 1 again, Novak Djokovic learned very bad news about his chances of participation in the first two ATP 1000 events of the season. Last year, the 35-year-old was forced to miss the Indian Wells, Miami Open and the US Open, as he missed on a large portion of points that he could have added as well as a chance to add another Masters and Grand Slam titles to his collection.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams 'rehabbing in style' as return to action targeted
Venus Williams returned to tennis in Australia but she suffered yet another injury fairly quickly and is now back to rehabbing with a return date known. Venus Williams is not ready to walk away from tennis despite spending more time rehabbing injuries lately than actually playing tennis. She was adamant last year that she'll only stop when it stops being enjoyable and she's not there yet. It's probably coming soon as her father revealed in an interview recently that he expects her to announce retirement soon.
tennisuptodate.com
Updated WTA Finals Race after Australian Open as Sabalenka leads Rybakina, Azarenka, Linette and Pegula, Swiatek outside top 10
The WTA Race to the Finals update has been published with the landscape following the first major looking really interesting as top players like Swiatek are outside of the top 10. The WTA Race is a fascinating thing to observe as the season goes along but it holds very little...
tennisuptodate.com
Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal confident nephew Rafael Nadal can win French Open but admits longevity taking its toll: "Rafa has been on Tour since he was 16 years old"
Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.
tennismajors.com
Federer & Nadal congratulate Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday, tying him with Rafael Nadal at 22 Grand Slam singles titles – the most by any player in the history of men’s tennis. And soon after, the Serb received congratulatory messages from both his rivals in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Rising star Alycia Parks survives against Grabher in Lyon
Alycia Parks broke through into the top 100 thanks to a strong run through the indoor hard court challengers at the end of the year and her return to these conditions was victorious. Parks played her first match in Lyon yesterday in the doubles with Zhang and they proved victorious...
atptour.com
Paul Leads USA, Coric & Thiem In Action In Davis Cup Matches To Watch
Wawrinka plays for Switzerland as Ymer brothers hope to inspire Sweden. Last week, Tommy Paul enjoyed the best run of his career at the Australian Open, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. The 25-year-old is looking to maintain his momentum this week in the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers, where he leads the United States against Uzbekistan.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal elaborates on how nephew Rafael Nadal was different from other kids - "He wasn't trying to embarrass you like other kids"
Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently weighed in on his nephew's upbringing and what made him extremely likable as a trainee. The 22-time Grand Slam champion started playing tennis at the age of four under Toni's guidance. It was his uncle who made the conscious decision for him to start playing left-handed. Nadal is right-handed, and playing tennis is the only thing that the iconic player can do with his left hand.
tennismajors.com
Toni Nadal on Rafa’s “punished body” : “He can win Roland-Garros this year and then we’ll see”
Rafael Nadal is already tired of answering questions about how much longer he might want to put his mind and body through the ringer in the quest for Grand Slam titles. The hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open means Nadal will be out of action for up to eight weeks, making him almost certain to miss the Indian Wells-Miami swing, and meaning he is likely to return on the clay in April.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis journalists highlight gulf between Big Three and Next-Gen: "A lot of that wave seems to have dissipated"
Renowned tennis journalists Ben Rothenberg and Tumaini Carayol spoke about the distance between the big three and the next-gen tennis players in a recent episode of Rothenberg's podcast. Both of them closely followed the Australian Open and got to see the next-gen once again fail to dethrone a member of...
atptour.com
Davis Cup Qualifiers: Great Britain's Norrie & Austria's Thiem Among Stars In Action
Twenty-four nations will start their quest to be crowned 2023 Davis Cup Finals champion this week when 12 qualifying ties take place around the world from 3-5 February. Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans will try to deliver for Great Britain in its tie against Colombia, with #NextGenATP star Jack Draper and Top 5 doubles pair Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury rounding up the squad.
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
tennismajors.com
‘It’s tough to be happy with Nadal or Ruud’ – Match Points panel on Australian Open disappointments
The top two men’s seeds Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round – so it’s no wonder the Match Points panel pinpointed them as the biggest disappointments of the tournament. Nadal went out in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5...
tennisuptodate.com
Austria captain Jurgen Melzer admits Thiem isn't same player from US Open but hopeful of Davis Cup display: "I think it could be a good assessment of where he stands here"
Austria's Davis Cup captain Jurgen Melzer hopes Dominic Thiem will be able to push Austria past Croatia at the Davis Cup even though he's not at his best. Dominic Thiem is not at his US Open level and that's rather known. However, he's still capable of some solid tennis which is the hope of Davis Cup captain Melzer. He is sure that Thiem will bring his best possible for the clash against Croatia because they won't be able to win if he doesn't do that.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aussie Open CEO Says Djokovic Played Through Serious Injury
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, and apparently he achieved the feat while dealing with a hamstring tear. It wasn’t a secret that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had an injury during the tournament. However, some people thought he was “faking” the injury since he was still dominating on the court, so much so that he won the tournament.
Yardbarker
"Novak couldn’t move" - Ivanisevic Discusses Djokovic's Hardest Australian Open Opponent
Goran Ivanisevic has shared the toughest moment Novak Djokovic faced during his recent 2023 Australian Open win. Ivanisevic, who has coached Djokovic since June 2019, explained that the Serbian's biggest test came in the third-round match with Grigor Dimitrov. Although Djokovic eventually won the match in three sets, Ivanisevic feared the Bulgarian could have got the better of Djokovic in the contest due to his unpredictable approach.
Comments / 0