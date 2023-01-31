Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Long Soft-Boiled Eggs Will Keep In The Refrigerator
Eggs are a versatile, healthy ingredient that hungry people have enjoyed since before the dawn of civilization. Although we're not cave-dwelling Neanderthals plucking eggs straight out of the nest for breakfast, people from around the world have been eating eggs for millions of years (per Incredible Egg). Whether you take your eggs sunny side up with bacon, scrambled into a stir fry, or baked into a batch of fudge, eggs are a utilitarian ingredient that simultaneously boast a wide range of health benefits.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Popculture
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter
Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
What was inside a chocolate cake sold only at IKEA wasn’t edible. It caused a recall
The latest not-food-in-your food recall has an almond and caramel flavor.
Tasting Table
The Trick To Making Martha Stewart's Favorite Eggs - Exclusive
It's probably an understatement to say that Martha Stewart loves a good egg. The ubiquitous lifestyle queen — who has built an unmatched career and globally recognized brand based on her domestic inclinations and timeless sense of classic taste — has more recently drawn attention for the range of plants and animals that she rears at her home in Bedford, New York. Her vegetable garden, her donkeys, and her pride of peacocks are just a few of her pet projects. Her collection of animals also includes chickens — lots of them.
The Daily South
Which Side Of Parchment Paper Goes Up?
Parchment paper is a kitchen staple. It has so many uses! It comes in handy whether you’re making brownies, baked cod with lemons and artichokes, a drop-dead gorgeous strawberry meringue cake, or almost anything that needs some time in the oven. It also makes for easy packaging for tucking a sandwich in a lunchbox, can be used as an impromptu piping bag for icing a cake, and, when swapped for plastic wrap, can make your fancy cheeses last longer in the fridge. It also makes clean-up a breeze, which makes it downright indispensable. However, there’s one thing that parchment paper can’t do—tell you which side goes up! That’s what we’re here for.
Egg substitutes you can use for baking and cooking
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Some home cooks use egg substitutes in baking and cooking due to allergies, being...
macaronikid.com
Bananas Turning Brown? Make This Easy Chocolate Banana Bread
My family is so inconsistent with fruit. One week apples disappear, and the next week they'll sit untouched. Bananas are another fruit that is either consumed instantly or left untouched for a week. On those weeks when the bananas just sit on the counter getting a little too ripe? That's...
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
McDonald's Customers Boast About Getting Free Food: "Yes, I Got A Big Mac For A $1 Literally"
People usually complain about fast-food restaurants. But McDonald's is making its customers happy with free food. Despite, prices going up consumers still have a reason to smile. Many say they found a way to get free items and it is allowed.
iheart.com
This Florida Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
Costco Shoppers Are Dashing To Grab Its New Cherry & Cheese Pastries
Let's face it: there are so many Costco foods you need to try before you die. The famous $1.50 hot dog combo. The succulent rotisserie chicken. The Kirkland Signature wine. Oh, and of course, anything and everything from the Costco bakery. Muffins, cakes, cookies, brownies, all of it — yes, please.
Why Blow Cinnamon through a Home's Front Door & How to Do It Right
According to spiritualists, Ayurvedic practitioners, and others, cinnamon has powerful magical properties that make it one of the most commonly used ritual elements. They believe that everyone should blow cinnamon into their home. The flavor, aroma, and energy powers of cinnamon have been used as a natural remedy for various...
Epicurious
Does Maple Syrup Need to Be Refrigerated?
As a kid I never questioned my family’s way of doing things. I assumed everyone ate their chili over elbow noodles, put ice cubes in their milk, and kept their peanut butter in the refrigerator. So when I learned this wasn’t the case, I started questioning everything. What other kitchen habits did I need to rethink?
Fast Food Orders Bought Through DoorDash Rarely Make It To Customers
DoorDashers are going to war against the customers they promised to serve. Like Uber, the food delivery app allows anyone to signup and provide a service in exchange for money.
BHG
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Cream cheese is a staple ingredient in everything from mashed potatoes to cheesecakes, but you don't always use up a whole container. Your freezer can help you make the most of every last bit of cream cheese. You can freeze cream cheese, but you'll need to consider how you plan to use the thawed cream cheese as the texture may become grainy. The great news is that it's still useful (and delicious!) in baked goods, casseroles, and dips.
Little Caesars And Wendy's Allegedly Got Rid Of Low-Priced Promotions: Nothing Under $5 On Menu Boards
Americans love fast food. But fast-food restaurants can no longer absorb inflation for their customers. Like grocery stores, food chains are adjusting their prices. How?. They have ended classic cheap meal promotions.
How Long You Should Freeze Costco's Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaves
There are a lot of perks to shopping at a members-only club like Sam's Club or Costco instead of a regular grocery store. You do have to pay up front, but once you buy a Costco membership, you have access to its stores, which are loaded to the gills with everything from car tires and wheels of Parmesan to patio furniture and clothes, often at a discount when compared to other retailers.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0