NE Ga police blotter includes apparently accidental shootings in Winterville, Young Harris

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating what appears to have been an accidental shooting: a 27 year-old Winterville man was wounded and hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition.

There has been an arrest in the death of a teenager from Hall County whose body was found in Jackson County: Jefferson Police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, is in jail in Barrow County. The body of 19 year-old Joshua Wick was found on January 20 along a road in Jefferson. The GBI is in on the ongoing investigation.

Franklin County interim School Superintendent Chuck Colquitt says a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Franklin County Middle School. He says school staff was alerted to the gun by another student at the school in Carnesville.

Police in Gainesville investigate a Monday night shooting at a shopping mall: two men were wounded and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. There was no word on suspects or motive for the shootings that happened at the Village Shoppes on Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville.

The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the Hall County man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash: Edward Roper was 33 years old, from Flowery Branch. State Troopers say his motorcycle collided with a truck. The accident investigation is ongoing.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office says injuries to one of its deputies were non life-threatening: the Sheriff’s Office in Young Harris says the deputy accidentally shot himself in the leg.