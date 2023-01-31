ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Bulldog, now in the Ga House, pushes football review legislation

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
 2 days ago

House legislation filed by Democrat and former Georgia Bulldog linebacker Demetrius Douglas would require the use of instant replay review in state high school championship football games. It’s a move the Georgia High School Association says it is probably going to make on its own, with a decision expected later this year. The call for replay review comes after the controversial ending to a state title game played this past December.

From WSB TV, Dec 12 2022…

A Georgia high school football championship game ended with a controversial call on Saturday.

With less than a minute left in the game, Cedar Grove High School led Sandy Creek High School, 17-14. It looked like the Saints stopped the Patriots from going ahead on third-and-goal.

However to almost everyone’s surprise, one of the officials signaled for a touchdown.

Video replay on the broadcast and social media showed the Sandy Creek player well short of the goal line. Fans called for a replay, but it wasn’t allowed.

Sandy Creek would win the state championship, 21-17. Cedar Grove posted a statement on Facebook Sunday saying they are the “true champions.”

We are true champions and we applaud our coaches, players, administrators, parents, family and fans for their poise and integrity for being true winners at the GHSA Championship. Thank God the whole world saw what we’ve been encountering the entire season and past seasons. We don’t need them to tell us that we are true champions!”

Replay is not allowed, even during the postseason, under the current the Georgia High School Association bylaws. Channel 2 Action News asked if there have been any recent discussions about adding a replay rule.

“I’m confident that the board of trustees will want to discuss the issue moving forward with regard to available technology at venues, operational issues,” Dr. Robin Hines wrote in a response to Channel 2.

Athens, GA
