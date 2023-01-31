ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE: TRON Lightcycle / Run canopy officially lights up

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 2 days ago

We’re still a few months away from TRON Lightycycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, but the attraction is looking a little bit brighter already.

Walt Disney World on Monday shared a first look at the TRON Lightcycle / Run canopy officially powered on.

The canopy, or “Upload Conduit,” will serve as the digital bridge into the Grid, Disney said. Nearly 40 pieces were used to construct it, according to Disney.

When Lightcycles whiz by, lights will dance across the conduit, leaving glowing hexagons, Disney said.

The visuals will be enhanced by music from “TRON: Legacy,” the movie on which the attraction is based.

See photos of the canopy lit up in the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLhhZ_0kX7orQX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxAGu_0kX7orQX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gya6_0kX7orQX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sak3O_0kX7orQX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtQDT_0kX7orQX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YLGu_0kX7orQX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQpdH_0kX7orQX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeohW_0kX7orQX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSfgQ_0kX7orQX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5O1J_0kX7orQX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jknug_0kX7orQX00

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens on April 4, with cast member and passholder previews expected sometime before then. The ride will be the fastest roller coaster at any Disney theme park in the world, Disney said.

The ride’s story picks up after “TRON: Legacy.” Guests will enter a second gateway into a digital realm called The Grid opened by “TRON” character Sam Flynn. When guests enter the queue, they will feel as if they are digitized and transported to the Grid for a special Lightcycle race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cqU6_0kX7orQX00

