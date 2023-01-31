ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty

It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic

Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic

“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror

In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
WDW News Today

Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort

An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
Inside the Magic

Disney Updates Decrepit, Abandoned Park Attraction

Disneyland is full of incredible rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. Older experiences like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, as well as new adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway all come together at the Disneyland Resort, make Guests day as magical as possible.
Inside the Magic

Guests Threatened During Disney Ride Breakdown

Some Walt Disney World Resort fans dream of being stuck on an attraction. It’s almost a right-of-passage in the fan community; many clamor for the chance to see secret backstage areas!. But the experience of being on a broken Disney Parks ride isn’t always what it’s cracked up to...
Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Prop Swiped From Disney, Listed For Thousands Online

Walt Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain closed for good on January 23, 2023, to make way for a new, exciting attraction themed after The Princess and the Frog (2009). The closure comes years after the original announcement from Disney that the classic log flume ride would be closing after spending decades in the Magic Kingdom.
disneyfanatic.com

Favorite Disney Park Establishment Has Been Replaced

In some bittersweet news for the day, a beloved Disney Park eatery that we previously reported was shutting down has finally been replaced. The Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are two of the most renowned places for a Disney vacation. Fans from all over the world flock to these Disney Resorts and their Disney Parks to have their perfect Disney experience. Unfortunately, sometimes the rides, establishments, and eateries that help us feel the Disney magic don’t always survive the tests of time. For example, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom had an Alien Encounter attraction that eventually closed down, and fans still remember it fondly.
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Adds Major Win For Inclusivity on Iconic Ride

Walt Disney wanted Disneyland Resort to be a place Guests of all ages could enjoy. As times change, the Southern California Disney Park makes updates that make it welcoming to more Guests. One inclusivity effort at Disneyland Park, an American Sign Language interpreter (ASL), was shared in a video posted...

