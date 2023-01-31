Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Mother turns herself in, grandfather arrested in case of house fire deaths of 2 children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two days after a Rutherford County woman and her father were indicted in the deaths of two young children who died in a house fire, the man has been arrested and served with his indictments, officials said. The children's mother turned herself in the following day.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
WLOS.com
Second person arrested in connection with New Year's Eve shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second person has been taken into custody in connection with a New Year’s Even shooting in Asheville. Authorities say detectives with the Asheville Police Department apprehended Adrian Michael Watts, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 2023, at around 3:30 p.m. During...
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
WLOS.com
Woman pleads guilty to sneaking fentanyl into jail, giving it to inmates who overdosed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Sylva woman pleaded guilty earlier this week to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl to two inmates who overdosed in the Jackson County jail. Megan Tate, 28, faces up to 20 years in prison. Investigators said when Tate was arrested in April 2021, she...
WLOS.com
Jury seated in Candler woman's murder trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Candler woman on trial for murder in the death of her boyfriend said she shot him in self-defense. The deadly shooting, which happened in 2020, was captured by a camera inside the couple's home. A jury was seated late Tuesday afternoon after two days...
wnctimes.com
APD Arrest Felon on Drug Trafficking Charges
Asheville -- February 1, 2023: The Asheville Police Department collaborated with regional and statewide. felon who was in possession of a weapon, over $12,000 in cash, and a trafficking quantity of Oxycodone pills. Around 12:58 PM on January 30, Jayleen Marquse Boston (3/11/1993) was apprehended near Montford Avenue. Boston and...
FOX Carolina
Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
WLOS.com
Uber provides details on driver's schedule from the night she was killed
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The investigation into the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler, the Uber driver whose body was found in the early morning hours of the new year, continues even as a grand jury indicted a mother and son for the killing. A grand jury...
Second arrest made following shooting during Greer car break-in
A second person has been charged in connection with the January shooting of a man who confronted a suspect after his vehicle was broken into.
Greenville Co. man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of secretly filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
FOX Carolina
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
WLOS.com
Charges upgraded for two suspects in Haywood County murder investigation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A mother and son in Haywood County are facing additional charges in an ongoing homicide investigation. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 30 that a county Grandy Jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, of Canton, North Carolina for First-Degree Murder and on Jeanie Bolden, 57, of Canton, North Carolina for Accessory After The Fact to First-Degree Murder.
WLOS.com
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
FOX Carolina
Mother and Grandfather Indicted in Deadly Rutherford County House Fire
Two accused in series of Asheville business break-ins
Two people have been charged in connection with a string of recent break-ins at businesses across Asheville.
WLOS.com
Man charged after road rage, shooting incident in Woodfin
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Woodfin police said a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a vehicle. Erick Antonio Reyes-Romero was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Investigators said the incident...
2 dead in South Carolina murder-suicide, coroner’s office says
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning. According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes. She was pronounced dead at...
WYFF4.com
Mother, grandfather charged after 2 children left alone die in NC house fire, authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and grandfather of two childrenwho died in a North Carolina house fire have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, according to Lieutenant Detective J.R. Upton with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. A citizen driving by the home on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
