kclu.org
Wasted opportunity: With so many going hungry, Ventura County legislator has plan to cut food waste
With hunger a huge problem in the United States, a Ventura County congresswoman has co-authored legislation to try to reduce food waste. The bill is called the Zero Food Waste Act. It would establish a grant fund for government agencies and non-profits to research ways to reduce waste, and to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Can Accessory Dwelling Units Help Solve Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis?
In recent years, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have proven to be a bright spot in Santa Barbara’s dismal housing landscape, allowing property owners to offer affordable rentals to teachers, nurses, and those working in the restaurant, tech, and public service industries — people who now have great difficulty finding rentals in the city.
Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element
The Glen Annie Golf Course and the old Walmart parcel in Orcutt are among the sites included in the County's eight year plan for new housing. The post Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
A new treatment option for early-stage Alzheimer's disease comes with a huge price tag
The FDA recently granted accelerated approval for a new drug called Leqembi to help slow cognitive decline in the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. The treatment isn’t covered by Medicare or Medicaid right now, and it comes with a huge price tag that puts it out of reach for most patients.
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: Ventura County joins disaster declaration, and CalFresh distributes food benefits
Ventura County added to major disaster declaration. Ventura County has joined the Central Coast counties eligible for federal disaster aid. President Joe Biden last night approved Congressman Salud Carbajal’s request to include Ventura County in his major disaster declaration. Carbajal requested the amendment in the aftermath of heavy storms...
Noozhawk
931 Mission Ridge Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103
Mountain Views on Mission Ridge. Originally constructed in 1966, this serene ranch style home is both private and rural, while being just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito. Featuring four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths, this approximately 2100 square-foot single-level home has dramatic mountain views framed by multiple French doors leading to a large private deck. Vaulted ceilings give the living room a sense of volume. Newly refinished oak flooring throughout most of the home give it a decidedly contemporary feel, while fireplaces in both the living and family rooms make it feel like home. Kitchen and baths are very functional as-is yet offer an opportunity for one to make them one’s own.
Signal light changes at the Hwy 154 and State St. intersection
Drivers in Santa Barbara County can expect new changes to the signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
5150 Powers Expanded in Santa Barbara County for Three-Month Pilot Project
For decades, Santa Barbara held the distinction of being the only county in California in which law enforcement officers were not empowered or authorized to issue 5150 holds on individuals they deemed to pose an imminent risk to either themselves or others. As of February 1, that’s changing. Sort of.
Santa Maria Animal Center running out of kennel space, urgent need for foster families
The Santa Maria Animal Center is receiving so many dogs each day, its causing the facility to run out of kennel space. The post Santa Maria Animal Center running out of kennel space, urgent need for foster families appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Hospital CEO Steve Popkin: COVID is under control in greater Lompoc area
The severity of illness caused by COVID-19 is "not what it once was," and the disease itself is under control in the greater Lompoc area, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin said during a community health update Friday. Popkin reports that while the virus continues to spread, only one...
Local animal shelters encouraging pet adoptions to limit overcrowding
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, one in five households adopted a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
kclu.org
Storm damage caused a Santa Barbara church to relocate its services
The clean-up from the storm earlier this month continues and one Santa Barbara Church has felt the impact of the storms on its services. Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara has had to relocate their 1200 strong congregation to a nearby theater, after the church building was damaged by flooding in the January 9 storm.
First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley
The first cannabis dispensary officially opened in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria attorney selected to serve as San Luis Obispo Co. judge
A new judge has been selected to serve in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment Tuesday.
Changes to traffic light at intersection of San Marcos Pass and State Street
CalTrans announced the turn signal at the intersection of HWY 154 and State Street will now display a no-right turn on red when the westbound lights are red. The post Changes to traffic light at intersection of San Marcos Pass and State Street appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District released a statement condemning antisemitism following the discovery of hate speech on Dos Pueblos High School's campus The post Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Cachuma Lake at 99% capacity; remains closed to all vessels
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report. While more water means more fun for water...
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
