Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Can Accessory Dwelling Units Help Solve Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis?

In recent years, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have proven to be a bright spot in Santa Barbara’s dismal housing landscape, allowing property owners to offer affordable rentals to teachers, nurses, and those working in the restaurant, tech, and public service industries — people who now have great difficulty finding rentals in the city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

931 Mission Ridge Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103

Mountain Views on Mission Ridge. Originally constructed in 1966, this serene ranch style home is both private and rural, while being just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito. Featuring four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths, this approximately 2100 square-foot single-level home has dramatic mountain views framed by multiple French doors leading to a large private deck. Vaulted ceilings give the living room a sense of volume. Newly refinished oak flooring throughout most of the home give it a decidedly contemporary feel, while fireplaces in both the living and family rooms make it feel like home. Kitchen and baths are very functional as-is yet offer an opportunity for one to make them one’s own.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Hospital CEO Steve Popkin: COVID is under control in greater Lompoc area

The severity of illness caused by COVID-19 is "not what it once was," and the disease itself is under control in the greater Lompoc area, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin said during a community health update Friday. Popkin reports that while the virus continues to spread, only one...
LOMPOC, CA
kclu.org

Storm damage caused a Santa Barbara church to relocate its services

The clean-up from the storm earlier this month continues and one Santa Barbara Church has felt the impact of the storms on its services. Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara has had to relocate their 1200 strong congregation to a nearby theater, after the church building was damaged by flooding in the January 9 storm.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

