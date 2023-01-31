ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

Trump news - live: US now ‘investigation nightmare’ says Trump as he tells GOP to not give in on debt limit

Donald Trump has had a busy weekend venting on Truth Social about his grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.The former president’s ire was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump...
MSNBC

'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
Washington Examiner

'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire

Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
New York Post

Ex-CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaces in Davos to host disinformation panel

Canned CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaced in Davos on Tuesday to host a panel discussion on “disinformation” at the World Economic Forum’s ritzy summit. The Stelter-led event was dubbed “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation” and featured appearances by several prominent figures, including New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourová, Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Stelter mentioned his old job at the start of the panel, introducing himself to the crowd as “formerly of CNN.” The hour-long discussion in the Swiss resort town focused on how “the public, regulators and social media companies...
The Independent

Newly revealed visitor logs show who was visiting Trump ahead of Jan 6 riot

Donald Trump was continuing to rally his allies and fight tooth and nail to cling on to the presidency during his final weeks in the White House, and nowhere is that more evident than in the visitor logs obtained by the January 6 committee.The acquisition of the logs was itself an accomplishment for the panel, which fought a legal battle against the former president to obtain them from the National Archives. Mr Trump opted in early 2017 to make the records private, reversing an Obama-era policy.The logs were published in the committee’s final trove of documents last month; their...
Malek Sherif

Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.

